Video Analytics Market Enhancement, Growth, Demand and Developments by 2025

The Video Analytics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Global Video Analytics Market was valued at USD 1528.1 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 4142.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.5% during the period of 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Video Analytics Market are Axis Communications AB, Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions), Cisco Systems Inc., Identiv Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd, Objectvideo Labs LLC, Qognify Limited, NEC Corporation, Herta Security SL, Verint Systems Inc., ISS Inc., International Business Machines Corporation and others.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail a Flat 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355547/video-analytics-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=nm

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry is expected to Hold Major Share

– Nowadays, in retail stores, a lot of information is being captured in the form of videos used for loss prevention, theft analysis, and post-analysis when a mishap occurs. Real-time video analytics can unravel various insights from videos captured in stores and help in improving store operations and customer experience.

– The global ad spending is increasing at a steady pace, and in 2019 it stood at USD 563.02 billion, according to GroupM. A significant share of the spending is on gaining consumer insights to target the consumer segment. This is where video analytics finds a prime opportunity, where video analytics can be used for heat mapping, customer services, and reduce retail shrinkage. The growth opportunities in this space are ample for the technology’s growth.

– For instance, the US prominent retailer Walmart has affirmed that it utilizes image recognition cameras at registration to identify theft. Having used the innovation as of now in more than 1,000 stores, the organization has also invested in ensuring its customers and associates’ safety. Companies, such as Identiv Inc., have a dedicated product portfolio known as 3VR Retail Optimization Analytics that engages in Demographics, Queue Line, People Counting, and Dwell Time Analytics.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Global Video Analytics Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Global Video Analytics Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Global Video Analytics Market Share, By Brand

– Global Video Analytics Market Share, By Company

– Global Video Analytics Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Video Analytics Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Video Analytics Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Video Analytics Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Global Video Analytics Market

– Major Companies Analysis

Browse Full Report at: (Avail a Free Consulting For your Business)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355547/video-analytics-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=nm



The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Video Analytics Market:

– What is the size of the global Video Analytics market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Video Analytics during the forecast period?

– Which Video Analytics provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Video Analytics market? What is the share of these companies in the global Video Analytics market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.