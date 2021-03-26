Video Analytics Market 2021-2026; Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Upcoming Trends, Scope and Competitive Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Video Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global video analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% during 2021-2026. Video analytics refers to solutions that monitor, process and analyze digital video signals with the help of a special algorithm to perform security-related functions. It involves the use of numerous cameras, software applications and artificial intelligence (AI)-based programs for various tasks, including motion detection, facial recognition, traffic and queue detection, intrusion detection, and crowd and vehicle counting. Apart from this, these technologies are also being deployed for dynamic blurring and generating heat maps. As a result, they are widely being utilized across multiple industry verticals, such as retail, transportation, logistics and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/video-analytics-market/requestsample

The video analytics market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of security breaches across numerous industries. This has led to the rising demand for advanced public surveillance and security systems, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. This is also being supported by the growing deployment of internet protocol (IP)-based surveillance systems for business intelligence (BI). Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid expansion of smart cities, an increasing need to monitor traffic and accidents in real-time and the growing industrial automation across the globe.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Video Analytics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the video analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

IBM

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

Intelligent Security Systems Corporation

Aventura Technologies Inc.

KiwiSecurity Software GmbH

AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

IntelliVision Technologies Corp. (Nortek Security & Control LLC)

Gorilla Technology Inc. (Gorilla Science & Technology Holding, Inc.)

The report has segmented the global video analytics market on the basis of component, deployment type, application, architecture type, organization size, end user and region.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Breakup by Application:

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others

Breakup by Architecture Type:

Edge-Based

Server-Based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Retail

Critical Infrastructure

Traffic Management

Transportation? and Logistics

Hospitality and Entertainment?

Defense and Security

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/video-analytics-market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Life Science Analytics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/life-science-analytics-market

Education Learning Analytics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/education-learning-analytics-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800