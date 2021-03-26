Video Analytics Market 2021-2026; Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Upcoming Trends, Scope and Competitive Outlook
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Video Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global video analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% during 2021-2026. Video analytics refers to solutions that monitor, process and analyze digital video signals with the help of a special algorithm to perform security-related functions. It involves the use of numerous cameras, software applications and artificial intelligence (AI)-based programs for various tasks, including motion detection, facial recognition, traffic and queue detection, intrusion detection, and crowd and vehicle counting. Apart from this, these technologies are also being deployed for dynamic blurring and generating heat maps. As a result, they are widely being utilized across multiple industry verticals, such as retail, transportation, logistics and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).
The video analytics market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of security breaches across numerous industries. This has led to the rising demand for advanced public surveillance and security systems, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. This is also being supported by the growing deployment of internet protocol (IP)-based surveillance systems for business intelligence (BI). Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid expansion of smart cities, an increasing need to monitor traffic and accidents in real-time and the growing industrial automation across the globe.
Video Analytics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the video analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- IBM
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.
- Intelligent Security Systems Corporation
- Aventura Technologies Inc.
- KiwiSecurity Software GmbH
- AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- IntelliVision Technologies Corp. (Nortek Security & Control LLC)
- Gorilla Technology Inc. (Gorilla Science & Technology Holding, Inc.)
The report has segmented the global video analytics market on the basis of component, deployment type, application, architecture type, organization size, end user and region.
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Premises
- Cloud
Breakup by Application:
- Incident Detection
- Intrusion Management
- People/Crowd Counting
- Traffic Monitoring
- Automatic Number Plate Recognition
- Facial Recognition
- Others
Breakup by Architecture Type:
- Edge-Based
- Server-Based
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
Breakup by End User:
- BFSI
- Retail
- Critical Infrastructure
- Traffic Management
- Transportation? and Logistics
- Hospitality and Entertainment?
- Defense and Security
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
