Victrola Spins Its New Stream Onyx Turntable For Sonos Systems

For some, the title Victrola conjures up the golden age of gramophone gamers and 78RPM discs. Nevertheless, at present the model is healthier often known as a number one producer of vinyl document gamers aimed toward younger customers discovering vinyl for the primary time. Vinyl is on fireplace following a protracted interval when CDs eclipsed gross sales within the Nineteen Eighties. Now, 40 years on, vinyl has regained its place as the preferred bodily format for music.

Victrola is now launching its Stream Onyx at CES 2023. This second iteration of the corporate’s award-winning Stream turntable lineup is verified as a “Works with Sonos”. Victrola claims the Stream Onyx delivers a daring and vibrant sound in a smooth aesthetic paying homage to its title.

In keeping with Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola: “The Victrola Stream Onyx is the subsequent product in our assortment of Works with Sonos high-performance turntables. We now have maintained all of the superb DNA of the Victrola Stream Carbon, with a couple of alterations within the supplies and end in order that we will ship this nice resolution to much more Sonos houses world wide.”

The Victrola Stream app, which is on the market for iOS and Android gadgets, offers a fast setup course of and connects the two-speed, belt-driven turntable wirelessly to a Sonos system in seconds. As soon as the setup is full, Victrola Stream Onyx absolutely integrates with the Sonos app for easy management. The built-in illuminated management knob offers a tactile, centralized quantity management for your entire Sonos system and chosen playback teams.

The supplies utilized in Victrola’s Stream Onyx differ from Victrola Stream Carbon whereas nonetheless offering a premium look, really feel and expertise, which incorporates an aluminum tonearm, full with a custom-designed detachable headshell, fitted with a premium cartridge for high-fidelity sound.

The turntable has an simply adjustable counterweight to make sure even vinyl newbies can you should definitely apply the proper downforce for dynamic frequency response and elevated readability. Conventional stereo audio system can be utilized in live performance with a Sonos sound system by way of the turntable’s RCA outputs.

Pricing & Availability: The Victrola Stream Onyx turntable might be accessible for pre-order within the USA on January seventh from Amazon and Victrola.com. The value of the turntable is $599 and can begin transport in February. Victrola plans to distribute the product in Europe later in 2023.

