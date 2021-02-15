Vibration Sensor Market Size, Status, Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026 | Rockwell Automation Inc., SKF GmbH, National Instruments Corporation

The Global Vibration Sensor Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Vibration Sensor market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global vibration sensor market was valued at USD 3833.9 million in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 5804.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Vibration Sensor Market: Rockwell Automation Inc., SKF GmbH, National Instruments Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., Emerson Electric Corp, Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, TE Connectivity Ltd, Hansford Sensors Ltd, Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

– June 2020 – National Instruments Corporations unveiled an updated brand identity including a new logo, visual identity, enhanced digital experiences and a brand campaign. Now known simply as NI, it is modernizing the test and measurement industry by coupling its rich software heritage with new cloud and machine learning capabilities.

– April 2020 – Emerson acquired leading hydroelectric turbine controls company, American Governor Company. The addition of American Governor Company builds on Emersons technology capabilities and expertise in the renewable and power industry.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace & Defense End User to Hold Significant Share

– Increase in situational awareness to drive operations, cost-effective maintenance, and increase in asset utilization are some of the key factors driving the demand for aircraft health monitoring systems.

– The passenger traffic in Europe and other major aviation markets, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, have witnessed growth in terms of the number of passengers and aircraft movements, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

– Turbine engine failures are the primary cause of mechanical failures, which is increasing the costs; hence, users are increasingly turning to prognostic health management (PHM) systems to prevent these losses and to reduce maintenance costs. As vibration is the most common health monitoring parameter in the aerospace engine industry, the development of PHM systems is likely to have a direct impact on the growth of vibration sensors.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Vibration Sensor market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

United Kingdom to Hold Significant Share in Europe Region

– The United Kingdom is home to the largest aerospace industry; with almost one fifth of the global revenues being generated form aerospace; the country is preceded only by the United States.

– Advanced vibration sensors are used for harsh application environments, like rotor track and balance (RT&B) in aircraft. They also serve applications in aircraft design and testing, offering both DC-response (static) and AC-response (dynamic) types of accelerometers.

– Growth of consumer electronics in the country has led to a rise in vibration sensors being integrated in the appliances. In 2016, retail volume growth of wearable electronics was driven by activity wearables, with 2.2 million sold products in the United Kingdom.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

