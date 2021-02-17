Vibration Sensor Market: Key Strategic Moves for Key Players- Advanced Sensors Calibration, Futek Advanced technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Analog Devices Inc

Vibration sensors are also called as vibration transducers. They convert vibrations into electrical output. They are adopted for measuring levels of vibrations in machines. This allows professionals to detect faults in machines and identify ways to rectify it as sensor used records vibrations of machines. This product further ensures and enhances the safety of people and safety and precision of machines working in the environment. Thus, they find their applications in various end user industries such as aerospace, coal & quarry, oil & gas, medical & pharmaceuticals, automobile, and consumer electronics. Innovations in the sensor industry pave the way for vibration sensor market growth.

Key players of the vibration sensor market analyzed in the research include Advanced Sensors Calibration, Futek Advanced technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Dytran Instruments Inc., DIS Sensors, Global Sensor Technology, LORD MicroStrain Inc., Hansford Sensors, Robert Bosch GmbH and others. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

The global vibration sensor market is segmented into type, technology, materials, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is further segmented into velocity transducers, electrodynamics, accelerometers, and non-contact displacement transducer. In terms of technology, the market is sub-divided into temperature control, temperature monitoring, and others. By materials, the market is divided into quartz, silicon, and piezoelectric ceramics. Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated further into Aerospace, Coal & Quarry, Oil & Gas, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Automobile, Consumer Electronics, and Others. Geographically, the global market is divided across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The major driving factors of the vibration sensor market are its self-generating capability, agility, and wide range of frequency. In addition, additional features such as customization and improvement are creating positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, usability and approach of vibration sensors from the end user industry hinders market growth. Moreover, surge in the use of vibration sensors in the airline industry boosts the market.

New product launches to flourish the vibration sensor market

Hansford sensors launched a new HS-429 vibration sensor designed to protect machinery against unexpected repair costs and shutdown. It automatically trips as soon as it senses excessive vibration levels while shutting down the system and thereby preventing any damage. It is one of the most compact sensor available in the market which provides continuous monitoring and protection to machinery. It is used for continuous monitoring and protection of engines, pumps, motors, generators and others.

Thus, this product flourished the market as it improved productivity by minimizing machine downtime and increased profitability by reducing maintenance costs.

Surge in usage in process industry

Manufacturers have been concentrating on making new products for precise applications such as in process industry, automotive, consumer electronics and others as there are changing demands based on the use. More and more industries are now aware of the importance of the vibration sensors in their plants for monitoring and protecting their processes. As there are various rotating machinery parts in conveyor systems, food pumps, cooling fans and mixers in the food processing industries, it has led to the surge in the usage of vibration sensor in this industry. This has helped the industry to minimize losses incurred and provide cost benefits. This proves crucial in food processing industry and thereby leading to surge in the usage of Vibration sensors in this industry.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Global vibration sensor market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have significant led to decline in demand for vibration sensors.

Global factories have struggled to manufacture, integrate and assemble new technologies as workers have stayed in their homes and even the already available devices in various warehouses cannot be transported due to current rules and regulations, which, in turn, has disrupted the global supply chains.

The market would be less impacted than other markets for non-essential goods and services as these systems are essential part of automation. Moreover, the world would be shifting more toward automation so that no other pandemic can disrupt production.

This COVID-19 crisis is expected to provide opportunities for companies to invest, implement, and research in technologies, which involve less human touch. For instance, combination of AI and automation.

The impact of COVID-19 on vibration sensor market share is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for these products are gradually going to increase as various growing industries.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global vibration sensor market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global vibration sensor market size.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global vibration sensor industry growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global vibration sensor market trends analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the vibration sensor market ?

? What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the vibration sensor market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

