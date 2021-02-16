VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market is Expected to Reach USD 316,296.00 Thousand by 2028

The research and analysis conducted in VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global VHF data exchange system (VDES) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 316,296.00 thousand by 2028.

Active government participation in building the VDES is one of the prominent factors that drive growth of the market. Technological advancements in satellite technology are creating major demand for the VHF data exchange system (VDES) to enhance the control over operations. The competition in the market is getting severe as market players are expanding their presence, service and support for global market.

VHF data exchange system (VDES) is an upgraded version of AIS which is expected to be widely used for maritime application such as navigation, security, ship route management and others. VDES works on frequencies of AIS, VDS and has better operational facilities for communication at long range distance.

Global VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Scope and Market Size

VHF data exchange system (VDES) market is segmented on the basis of usage type, communication type, IoT systems, components, channel frequency and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of usage type, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into broadcast of maritime safety information (MSI), vessel traffic service (VTS) communication, search and rescue (SAR) communication, route exchange, ship reporting, charts & publications and logistics. In 2021, the broadcast of maritime safety information (MSI) segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as VDES is widely primarily used for information about ships to onshore center

On the basis of communication type, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into ship-to-shore, shore-to-ship, satellite to ship, ship to satellite and ship-to-ship. In 2021, the ship-to-shore segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as VDES devices are primarily installed in ships in place of AIS to smoothly communicate with onshore station.

On the basis of IoT systems, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into LoRa, NB-IoT and others. In 2021, the LoRa segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at highest CAGR considering its long range reach for communication.

On the basis of components, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into antenna, transceiver, ECDIS and others. In 2021, the transceiver segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as cost investment for this device is higher.

On the basis of channel frequency, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into less than 25 KHz and more than 25 KHz. In 2021, the less than 25 KHz segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as AIS is upgraded to VDES and AIS mostly uses frequencies in range of Less than 25 KHz

On the basis of end use, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into ships, satellites and shore. In 2021, the ships segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as companies are focusing on transforming AIS of ships to VDES on primary basis.

VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Country Level Analysis

VHF data exchange system (VDES) market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, usage type, communication type, IoT systems, components, channel frequency and end use.

The countries covered in VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

The U.S is expected to dominate the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market as the private players are rapidly building newer satellite technologies. Also, increasing marine security threats have pushed the naval forces in adopting VDES for communication. Germany is expected to dominate the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market after U.S. as the government is heavily involved in developing the VDES technology. They are also collaborating with private players and spending massively on research projects. China is expected to dominate the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market after Germany as they are steadily adopting VDES technology for their maritime applications. They are also conducting research on a large scale to test their capabilities and use in various applications.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Use of VDES in Maritime Operations

VHF data exchange system (VDES) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in VHF data exchange system (VDES) and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Share Analysis

VHF data exchange system (VDES) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global VHF data exchange system (VDES) market.

The major players covered in the report are KONGSBERG, Saab, AAC Clyde Space, Alen Space, Cellnex Telecom, S.A., CML Microcircuits (a subsidiary of CML Microsystems plc.), exactEarth, ORBCOMM, Rapid Mobile (Pty) Ltd and Sternula, among others. Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of VHF data exchange system (VDES) market.

In August 2020, Saab, Orbcomm and AAC Clyde Space have entered into a new contract for developing a satellite that will use VHF Data Exchange System (VDES). This nanosatellite will be launched into the lower earth orbit especially for maritime communications. It will also be used for automatic vessel tracking by upgrading the existing systems. This whole project has been co-funded by Swedish Transport Administration. This partnership has enabled the company to develop a ground breaking technology which will help them to gain a greater market share with a wider customer base

Production expansion, new product development and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for VHF data exchange system (VDES).

Major Highlights of VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market.

