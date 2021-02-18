VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market Future Business Trends, Analysis, Demand and Forecast by 2027

Air-ground communication systems offer a medium of transmission of secure data between air traffic controllers and pilots. The VHF or very high frequency bandwidth has been integrated into multiple aircraft for communicating securely in the 117.975-137 MHz range. The steady rise in air traffic has made it vital for airports to adopt air-ground communication stations to prevent accidents and ensure the efficiency of airlines. It also ensures that aircrafts, planes, or any other flying vehicles are aware about the presence of the plane on a particular path in order to avoid any collision or accident.

The global VHF air ground communication stations market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as desktop air-ground communication stations, portable air-ground communication stations. On the basis of application, market is segmented as air traffic control system, civil aviation air-ground communication, military aviation communication, others

Major Key Players covered in this report:

Rohde and Schwarz

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Jotron

Viasat Inc.

Spaceon

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell International Inc..

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the VHF Air Ground Communication Stations market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the VHF Air Ground Communication Stations market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the Report

The research on the VHF Air Ground Communication Stations market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the VHF Air Ground Communication Stations market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

