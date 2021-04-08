Veterinary scales market SWOT analysis with key players- Bosche GmbH & Co. KG, Adam Equipment Co. Ltd., Apexx Veterinary Equipment

Veterinary Scales Market: An Overview

Veterinary scales are present in every veterinary clinic for the surficial physical examination of animals. Various types of animal scales are habitually used in veterinary clinics including smaller digital mail-type scales, digital floor scales and portable baby scales.

The weighing scale is calibrated to zero before the animal is weighed. The global veterinary scales market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR in the foreseeable future that is from 2020 – 2030.

Innovation in the field of animal care industry and increased spending in the overall pet care are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market is highly fragmented with a significant number of local players. These local manufacturers have strong market penetration due to wide distribution networks and competitive economic pricing.

The rise in number of animal death and diseases owing to excessive food consumption and drug overdose is bound to propel market growth. In addition to this, a significant increase in awareness about animal health, product innovation, and competitive pricing are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

However, issues related to veterinary weighing scales such as unresponsiveness or lack of precision are hampering the growth of the global market. Thus this acts as a predominant restraint for the market.

Veterinary Scales Market: COVID – 19 Impact

The covid-19 pandemic had disastrous impact on the global veterinary scales market. Due to restrictions on trade from region to region, it had adverse consequences on the market. Government initiatives to stop the disease from spreading had to take place at the cost of a significant downfall of the overall veterinary scales market in terms of revenues. This led to a price surge to tackle the market. Key players have been working in an integrated manner to address the problems caused as a result of the pandemic.

Segmentation Analysis of Veterinary Scales Market:

The global veterinary scales market is bifurcated into four major segments which are classified as: product configuration, technology, applications and geography.

On The Basis of Configuration of the Product, The Veterinary Scales Market Has Been Segmented As Follows:

Platform

Bench – Top

Portable

On The Basis Of Technology of the Product, The Veterinary Scales Market Has Been Segmented As Follows:

Electronic

Mechanical

On The Basis Of Applications of the Product, The Veterinary Scales Market Has Been Segmented As Follows:

Big Animals Group

Small Animals Group

Others

On The Basis of Geographic Regions, The Veterinary Scales Market Has Been Segmented As Follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Veterinary scales Market: Regional Outlook

The global veterinary scales market is segregated into several key regions which are mainly North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. The market is well expanded in these regions and the North American region is the dominant one.

Increasing awareness about numerous medical issues associated with pet’s body weight, competitive pricing and rise in product innovation are some significant factors for contributing towards growth of the veterinary scales market in North America. However, good presence of the product can be found in the European region as well mainly owing to the expansion of the key player footprints.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the near future in emerging countries such as India, China, South Korea, and other countries.

Attracted by this expanding market and underlying latent demand, several players are expanding their business through new product development and strategic mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with several industries.

