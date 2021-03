Veterinary Pain Management Market Research Report: Analysis by SWOT, Capacity, Production and Value Future Forecast To 2027

A research report on Veterinary Pain Management Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Veterinary Pain Management Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. Increasing adoption of pets and improving animal healthcare facilities are key drivers for global veterinary pain management market.

Scope of Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Reports –

Veterinary pain management is a crucial part of veterinary therapeutics. Pain in animals could be due to surgeries, any acute or chronic disease, injuries and even cancer and is generally accompanied with loss of appetite, aggression, and reduced activity. Improving animal healthcare services have led to a rising demand for veterinary pain management market. So, during the study of Global Veterinary Pain Management market, we have considered Veterinary Pain Management products and consumables to analyze the market.

Global veterinary pain management market report is segmented on the basis of product, animal type, application, end user type and by regional & country level. Based on product type global veterinary pain management market is classified as drugs and devices. Based upon animal type, global veterinary pain management market is classified as companion and livestock. Based on application, global veterinary pain management market is classified postoperative pain, acute pain, chronic pain and cancerous pain. Based on end user, global veterinary pain management market is classified as hospitals, veterinary clinics and pharmacies.

The regions covered in this veterinary pain management market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of veterinary pain management is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Dynamics –

According to the Animal Health Institute, the global market for animal medicines is about 1/40th compared to that of spent on human medicines. Increased humanization of pets, increasing awareness about animal health, increasing need of preventive treatments, medicines, and healthcare facilities for animals, prevalence of new diseases in animals are the major drivers for the growth of Global Veterinary Pain Management Market. According to Animal Cancer foundation, roughly 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs and a similar number made in cats each year. However, lack of awareness towards serious disease conditions in animals is the major restrains of the Global Veterinary Pain Management Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and awareness amongst among people about serious animal diseases may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increasing The Center for Disease Control, the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Animal Hospital Association have recently developed publications aimed at promoting preventative pet healthcare. The total number of pets covered under insurance plan in the U.S. and Canada reached 2.1 million at end of the year 2017, an increase by 17% from 2016. Pet ownership in the U.S has increased by more than triple since the 1970s. According to NAPHIA (North American Pet Health Insurance Association), there are approximately 179 million pets in North America and around 12 major pet insurance companies in North America. According to Insurance Information Institute, the total U.S. pet industry expenditures for the year 2017 were USD 69.4 billion.

Europe is the second largest market for Veterinary Pain Management. Animal healthcare and nutrition sector in Europe generates revenue of nearly USD 35.1 trillion. There are approximately 70 million pet-owning households across Europe Increasing animal adoption, improving veterinary healthcare sector, high investments in research and development activities, availability of affordable drugs are majorly responsible on growth of Veterinary Pain Management market in Europe.

Asia Pacific Veterinary Pain Management Market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due increasing adoption of pets, improved animal healthcare facilities, rising disposable income of people and government initiatives to improve animal healthcare. Developing countries such as India have a higher proportion of livestock.

Veterinary Pain Management Market Segmentation –

By Product – Drugs, Devices

By Animal Type – Companion, Livestock

By Application – Postoperative pain, Acute Pain, Chronic Pain, Cancerous pain

By End User – Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies

By Region

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

