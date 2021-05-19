Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Market: What are the Key Growth Strategies by Market Players?

The Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Demand for veterinary care has exponentially increased in recent times, due to which, demand for veterinaries and clinics has also increased. People spend more on veterinary services than on medicines. Since the advent of the Internet, knowledge sharing has helped people realize the importance of regular checkups for animals. Moreover, veterinary medical device manufacturers are emphasizing on collaborative manufacturing with regional manufacturing presence to grab a greater share in high potential untapped regions in the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market.

Moreover, growing veterinary healthcare spending and R&D investments, and increasing production of veterinary medical devices are some of the factors propelling the growth of the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market. For instance, in 2016, animal health manufacturers invested around US$ 46 Bn, whereas, non-IP-intensive industries invested around US$ 3.9 Bn in R&D. Workers in the animal health industry earned nearly 25% premium. The export per worker in the animal health industry is around two times that of the non-IP-intensive industry.

As per Fact.MR, the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 785 Mn by the end of 2030.

Key Takeaways from Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Market Study

By product, diagnostic devices accounted for a prominent market value share in the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market, due to growing usage of these devices for various disease diagnosis applications.

North America and Europe collectively hold over 60% of the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market share, owing to growing research and production activities in veterinary medical equipment manufacturing industries.

Based on end user, veterinary clinics accounted for more than half of the market value share in the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market. However, the veterinary hospitals segment is expected to expand at a higher growth rate.

Demand for veterinary medical equipment in Europe and East Asia is also projected to surge at a significant rate during the forecast period. Rising adoption of pets and increasing consumer spending on veterinary care are playing a crucial role in adoption of veterinary medical equipment in hospitals and clinics across the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a short-term adverse effect on the expansion of the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market.

“Rising adoption of pets and increasing consumer spending on veterinary care & funding are some of the factors anticipated to favor the growth of the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Portfolio Expansion and Partnerships Key Strategies by Market Players

Icare Finland Oy, AMETEK, Inc. (Reichert, Inc.), HAAG-STREIT GROUP, and Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd. contributed a higher market value share in the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market. Veterinary ophthalmic equipment manufacturers are focusing on expansion of product portfolios.

For instance, in April 2019, Revenio Group acquired centerVeu to strengthen its position as a global market leader in devices for diagnostics and monitoring of eyes. Manufacturers are also focusing on partnerships and agreements with other manufacturers to expand product sales. For instance, in April 2019, LKC Technologies announced Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Approval for the RETeval® Device and Associated Sensor Strip Electrodes, which is another step in making functional diagnostics accessible to all clinicians, leading to faster diagnosis of complex eye diseases.

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

