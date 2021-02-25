Veterinary Oncology Market 2021-2029, Top Keyplayers- PetCure Oncology, Accuray Incorporated etc.

Veterinary Oncology Market 2021

Key Players

PetCure Oncology

Accuray Incorporated

Varian Medical Systems

BoehringerIngelheim

Elanco

Zoetis Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

One Health

VetDC

PharmAust

Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments

In November 2019, Varian Medical Systems collaborated with VCA Animal Clinics to deliver advanced pet cancer radiotherapy treatment.

In August 2019, Elanco Animal Health Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Bayer AG’s animal-health unit in order to reinforceElanco’s Animal Health business.

In August 2019, BoehringerIngelheim signed a partnership agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Texas. The partnership is focused on conducting cooperative research to augment rapid therapies for several cancers, including gastrointestinal and lung cancers.

Veterinary Oncology Market Segmentation

By Therapy

Surgery

Radiology

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

By Animal Type

Canine

Feline

By Cancer Type

Lymphoma

Mast Cell Cancer

Mammary and Squamous Cell Cancer

Others (Anal Sac Carcinoma)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Additionally, the analysis also delivers a comprehensive review of the crucial players on the Veterinary Oncology Market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, latest advancement and business plans.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Veterinary Oncology Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Veterinary Oncology Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Veterinary Oncology Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Veterinary Oncology Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Veterinary Oncology Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

