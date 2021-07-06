Veterinary Laser Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations During 2020-2027

Global veterinary laser market is anticipated to observe an exponential growth during the forecast period majorly owing to the increasing availability of multiple secure treatment options with veterinary laser. By product, the therapeutic lasers segment is estimated to lead the global industry in terms of share by the end of 2027. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the global market and offer lucrative growth opportunities for market vendors in the forecast period.

According to a newly published report by Research Dive, the global veterinary laser market is projected to surpass US$ 314.7 million and exhibit a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The North America region is expected to hold the majority of share in the global veterinary laser market during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of pets and expansion of pet healthcare facilities in the region.

Market Dynamics

The rising availability of multiple secure treatment options is expected to boost the demand for veterinary lasers as it offers various benefits such as cost-effectiveness, less time for treatment, and other benefits. These are the major factors predicted to fuel the growth of the global veterinary laser market over the forecast period. Moreover, the reduction in recovery time after operation and the growing accessibility of surgical options are other factors to propel the market growth by 2027. Further, the increasing number of healthcare facilities across the globe is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the global industry in the coming future. However, the high cost of manufacturing associated with veterinary lasers is likely to hamper the overall market growth in the projected timeframe.

Key Segment Takeaways of the Market:

The report segments the global veterinary laser market by Applications, Product, End Users, and Region.

– By product, the overall veterinary laser market is bifurcated into low-level laser/ therapeutic lasers therapy and high energy laser/surgical lasers therapy. Of these, the therapeutic lasers segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global market mainly because it acts specifically on damaged or wounded and also speeds-up the recovery time.

– By applications, the global market is classified into pain therapy and soft tissue surgery. Of these, the soft tissue surgery segment is projected to account for significant share in the market by 2027 as surgery is a vital part to remove tumors in animal’s treatment.

– By end-users, the overall industry is trifurcated into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and others. Of these, the veterinary hospitals segment is expected to lead the global market in terms of market shares as hospitals provides specialized care programs, such as endocrinology, neurology, and oncology.

– Geographically, the Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period majorly due to the growing demand for non-invasive treatments in the region.

Major Players of the Market

The prominent players functioning in the global veterinary laser industry include Spectra VET Inc., VBS Direct Limited, Aspen Laser Systems LLC, Cutting Edge Laser Technologies, Aesculight, Excel Lasers Limited, K-Laser LLC, Biolase Inc., Respond Systems, and Multi Radiance Medical. Further, the report outlines various aspects of all these industry players such as SWOT analysis, product portfolio, recent strategic moves & developments, and financial performance.

