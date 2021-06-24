Veterinary Imaging Services Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

According to the report, the Global Veterinary Imaging Services industry garnered $XX billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $xx billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Veterinary Imaging Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027″.

The key players operating in this market include GE Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Esaote S.p.A, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Canon Inc., Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., E.I. Medical Imaging, IMV imaging, SEDECAL, Clarius Mobile Health, Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd., DRAMIŃSKI S.A., EPICA Animal Health, and ClearVet Digital Radiography Systems

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The coronavirus pandemic is negatively impacting businesses and has already caused an unprecedented collapse of economic activities. The COVID-19 impact is straining the healthcare systems globally. Rapidly surging demand for healthcare facilities and healthcare workers may leave only a few healthcare systems to meet the increasing demand during the pandemic situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic cases are because of direct or indirect contact between humans. There has been no evidence or confirmation that animals can spread COVID-19 to humans. The myth animals can spread the virus to humans has increased the number of abandoned pets.

Furthermore, COVID-19 has weakened the supply chain and has created shortage of animal health products such as nutritional feed as well as vaccines globally. The animal health industry has been impacted notably as many manufacturers in animal health industry are left with a reduced workforce. In addition, stringent government policies such as restrictions of import of raw materials from China are expected to hinder the animal health market growth.