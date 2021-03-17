Veterinary Eye Care Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

The global demand for veterinary eye care services witnessed minimum slowdown in comparison to other markets as it comes under essential services in the Covid-19 pandemic due to rising concern on health and well-being. However in 2021, the condition is normalizing and the leading companies are putting all their efforts to optimize their financial and operational performance.

Key Developments in Veterinary Eye Care

Key players like Bausch & Lomb Incorporation, Animal Eye Care LLC, Mars Petcare Corporation, Zoetis Corporation, I-Med Animal Health and Covetrus Incorporation are concentrating on the development of highly-effective eye drops, ointments, eye care drugs and mechanisms that can provide temporary relief to minor eye disorders to ensure better services to the users.

These players are also launching customized devices for several canine-related eye treatments including dry eye surgery, dislocated lens surgery, eyelid surgery etc in 2021 to improve their global presence.

Veterinary Eye Care Market – Novel Developments

Veterinary eye care market has been growing on account of the key developments proposed and implemented by the key players. These players have been strengthening their position in the market by leveraging expansion strategies. In addition, an increase in the funding has offered a smooth path for the advancements to these veterinary eye care market players.

Some of the key players operating are Akorn, Inc., Animal Eye Care LLC, Menicon Co., Ltd., I-Med Animal Health, and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. Some of the novel developments implemented by these companies are as discussed below.

Mergers and acquisitions have been a strategy for availing two-way benefits for the companies. Along the same lines, Pathway acquired Eye Care for Animals (ECFA) in 2017, to leverage ECFA’s growth model and stay sustainable in the intensely competitive veterinary eye care market.

In April 2018, Mars Petcare completed the acquisition of OptiGen LLC, to conduct the highest quality of DNA testing especially for dogs. This testing will help in detecting several health risks among the mixed-breed dogs.

Recently, I-Med Pharma entered into an agreement with DryCom to open up a distribution channel for I-PEN Tear Osmolarity System in Brazil.

Dynamics

Demand for Effective Ophthalmologic Treatment to Fuel Innovation in the Vet Eye Care Vicinity

With the large adoption of pets and increasing awareness pertaining to the eye disorders have encouraged the veterinary eye care providers to improve the quality of their products and develop effective therapies that ensure speedy recovery of pets. In addition, technological advancements in the healthcare industry have been helping the medical practitioners to provide painless surgeries, which is gaining momentum in the market.

North America to Remain the Largest Veterinary Eye Care Market

Increase in the GHDI of consumers and rising adoption of pets is expected to expand the spending capacity on vet care in North America. In addition, developed healthcare infrastructures and concentration of key market players bringing in the innovation are expected to influence the growth of the veterinary eye care in the forthcoming years.

Europe will hold the second position in the veterinary eye care market, which can be attributed to the popular trends of pet adoption and excellent pet insurance policies. However, Asia Pacific to witness a sluggish growth of the veterinary eye care market with slow traction of pet adoption propensities.

Restraints

Hesitance in the adoption of advanced eye care infrastructure, on the back of high initial investment costs, is expected to limit the demand for veterinary eye care products.

Lack of awareness pertaining to the eye care of pets in the developing countries and average healthcare facilities to dampen the growth of the animal eye care treatment.

Segmentation

The market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, end users and geography.

Based on treatment, the global veterinary eye care market has been segmented into:

Medical Treatment Eye Drops Ointments Injections Drugs Cyclosporine Tacrolimus Corticosteroids Others

Surgery Diode Laser Surgery Retinopexies Retino Reattachment Endoscopic CPC Cataract Phacoemulsification & Lens Replacement Automated Vitrectomy Glaucoma Drainage Implant Surgery



Based on indications, the global veterinary eye care market has been segmented into:

Ocular Surface Disorders

Glaucoma

Cataract

Anterior Uveitis

Retinal Diseases

Corneal Disease

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global veterinary eye care market has been segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Others

Veterinary Eye Care Market: Overview

The global veterinary eye care market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Several veterinary drugs are introduced in the veterinary eye care market. Of these, some are still under clinical trials and thus, there is high competition among local and regional players. Among the two treatment types, the medical treatment segment, which includes eye drops, ointments, and drugs, is expected to lead the global veterinary eye care market over the forecast period. The retail pharmacy distribution channels segment is expected to contribute a high share in the global veterinary eye care market as it is the most accessible channel and outpatient treatment is recommended for most animals. Veterinary hospitals also account for significant revenue generation in veterinary eye care market owing to a large number of eye surgeries performed by veterinarians in these facilities.

Veterinary Eye Care Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global veterinary eye care market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global veterinary eye care market owing to high prevalence of eye diseases among animals and high spending on vet care as compared to other regions. The veterinary eye care market in APEJ is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to an increase in the number of products offered by key domestic players. Europe is expected to register the second-largest share in the global veterinary eye care market throughout the forecast period owing to increased awareness about veterinary eye diseases among pet owners.

Veterinary Eye Care Market: Key Players

The global veterinary eye care market is highly fragmented owing to presence of large number of domestic manufacturers. Some of the key players operating in the global veterinary eye care market are

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

I-Med Animal Health

Menicon Co., Ltd.

Animal Eye Care LLC and Akorn, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

