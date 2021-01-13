Veterinary Endoscopes Market New Innovative Solutions To Boost Global Growth With Top Key Players- Harvard Apparatus, Infiniti Medical, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, Dr. Fritz

The veterinary endoscopes market accounted to US$ 268.82 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 478.84Mn by 2027.

The veterinary endoscopes market in the Asia Pacific region is largely held by countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The veterinary endoscopes market across the region is estimated to grow significantly due to rising numbers of veterinary clinics, hospitals, and institutes. The growth of the market is also attributed to the increasing adoption of pet animals and related businesses. In addition, it is expected that the market is projected to grow due to the regulations for animal protection and conservation in countries like South Korea and Australia.

The major players operating in the veterinary endoscopes market include, Olympus Corporation, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC, Dr. Fritz, MEDIT INC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Harvard Apparatus, Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd., Infiniti Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, and Welch Allyn. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market. The organic strategies were conducted majorly and the strategies have assisted in strengthening their product offering and position in the global veterinary endoscopes market.

Global the veterinary endoscopes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, procedures and end user. The market based on product type segment is classified as capsule endoscopes, flexible endoscopes and rigid endoscopes. On the basis application the market is segmented as diagnostic and surgical. Based on the procedure the market is classified as bronchoscopy, cystoscopy, gastrointestinal, laparoscopy, otoscopy, and other procedure types. And on the basis of end user the market is divided into veterinary clinic, veterinary hospitals and other end users.

To comprehend global Veterinary Endoscopes market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

