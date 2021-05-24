Veterinary Electrosurgery Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2027

Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market is valued approximately at USD 56 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Veterinary electrosurgery is a subset of a radio frequency with irregular polarity of electric current to thicken or cut the biological tissue. It is frequently used in surgical procedures for more than 60 years. More often, these devices applied for accurate surgical cutting or examining the bleeding by causing coagulation at the surgical spot. Electrosurgery devices, including electrodes, coagulators, probes, and other devices use high-frequency alternating current (AC) to execute their corresponding functions. Further, this procedure is proven to be as efficient treatment option for animals with tumors, and are often extremely safe, thereby driving the market growth all over the world. Moreover, the increasing number of veterinarians will further amplify the development of veterinary electrosurgery across the globe.

According to Statista, in 2016, around 20 thousand veterinarians estimated in the United Kingdom and is increased to almost 23 thousand veterinarians in 2018. Also, the slighter increase was reported in 2019 with almost 25 thousand of veterinarians. In addition, the growing pet ownership and spending on pets, along with the rapid growth in the number of veterinary practitioners are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), in the United States, roughly 6.5 million companion animals are undertaken into the animal shelters each year. Similarly, according to the Canadian Animal health Institute (CAHI), the overall number of household pet expanded in Canada.

The pet dog population has increased from 7.6 million in 2016 to 8.2 million in 2018. Whereas, the pet cat population estimated around 8.3 million in 2018. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the rising pet care cost, coupled with lack of awareness concerning veterinary electrosurgery are the few major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global veterinary electrosurgery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing ownership of companion pet animals, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising awareness about animal welfare along with growing pet population across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the veterinary electrosurgery market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Symmetry Surgical, Inc.

DRE Veterinary

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic PLC

Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment, Inc.

Summit Hill Laboratories

Kwanza Veterinary

Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Covetrus Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments

Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments

Consumables & Accessories

By Application:

General Surgery

Gynecological & Urological Surgery

Dental Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

By Animal Type:

Small Animals

Large Animals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors