Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Growth, Trends Industry Analysis and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global veterinary diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.

Veterinary diagnostics include a wide range of tests conducted to detect the presence of any diseases among animals. They are carried by analyzing the samples of blood, feces, and tissues of animals. These tests utilize various technologies, such as polymerase chain reaction, real-time polymerase chain reaction, in-situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, and gene sequencing. The primary test helps in detecting diseases in healthy animals, and confirmatory tests aid in classifying disease status in a clinically diseased animal. As a result, veterinary diagnostics are extensively adopted across pathology, bacteriology, toxicology, nutrition, and virology testing centers.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-diagnostics-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

A significant increase in pet adoption, along with the high prevalence of several diseases among pets, is augmenting the demand for veterinary diagnostics.  Furthermore, with the escalating demand for animal-derived pet food products, there is a growing need for veterinary diagnostic services to detect viral infections, zoonotic gastrointestinal diseases, tuberculosis, rabies, etc. Additionally, numerous technological advancements have led to the development of improved immunoassays, biosensors, non-polymerase chain reaction techniques for proteomics for disease diagnosis and nucleic acid detection. Besides this, the increasing adoption of rapid tests and portable instruments for the effective diagnosis of diseases will further continue to drive the global market for veterinary diagnostics.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • BioChek B.V.
  • Biomérieux SA
  • Heska Corporation
  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
  • IDvet
  • Neogen Corporation
  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Virbac
  • Zoetis Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, technology, animal type, disease type, end user and region.

Breakup by Product:

  • Instruments
  • Kits and Reagents
  • Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

  • Immunodiagnostics
  • Clinical Biochemistry
  • Molecular Diagnostics
  • Hematology
  • Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

  • Companion Animals
    • Dogs
    • Cats
    • Others
  • Livestock Animals
    • Cattle
    • Swine
    • Poultry
    • Others

Breakup by Disease Type:

  • Infectious Diseases
  • Non-infectious Diseases
  • Hereditary, Congenital and Acquired Diseases
  • General Ailments
  • Structural and Functional Diseases

Breakup by End User:

  • Reference Laboratories
  • Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
  • Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-diagnostics-market

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

