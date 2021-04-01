Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Growth, Trends Industry Analysis and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global veterinary diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.

Veterinary diagnostics include a wide range of tests conducted to detect the presence of any diseases among animals. They are carried by analyzing the samples of blood, feces, and tissues of animals. These tests utilize various technologies, such as polymerase chain reaction, real-time polymerase chain reaction, in-situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, and gene sequencing. The primary test helps in detecting diseases in healthy animals, and confirmatory tests aid in classifying disease status in a clinically diseased animal. As a result, veterinary diagnostics are extensively adopted across pathology, bacteriology, toxicology, nutrition, and virology testing centers.

Market Trends:

A significant increase in pet adoption, along with the high prevalence of several diseases among pets, is augmenting the demand for veterinary diagnostics. Furthermore, with the escalating demand for animal-derived pet food products, there is a growing need for veterinary diagnostic services to detect viral infections, zoonotic gastrointestinal diseases, tuberculosis, rabies, etc. Additionally, numerous technological advancements have led to the development of improved immunoassays, biosensors, non-polymerase chain reaction techniques for proteomics for disease diagnosis and nucleic acid detection. Besides this, the increasing adoption of rapid tests and portable instruments for the effective diagnosis of diseases will further continue to drive the global market for veterinary diagnostics.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BioChek B.V.

Biomérieux SA

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

IDvet

Neogen Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, technology, animal type, disease type, end user and region.

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Kits and Reagents

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Biochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Others

Livestock Animals Cattle Swine Poultry Others



Breakup by Disease Type:

Infectious Diseases

Non-infectious Diseases

Hereditary, Congenital and Acquired Diseases

General Ailments

Structural and Functional Diseases

Breakup by End User:

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

