Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report 2021 by Product, Technology, Animal, End User and Region- Global Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “ Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global veterinary diagnostics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expected to grew at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.

Veterinary diagnostics include a wide range of tests conducted to detect the presence of any diseases among animals. They are carried by analyzing the samples of blood, feces, and tissues of animals. These tests utilize various technologies, such as polymerase chain reaction, real-time polymerase chain reaction, in-situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, and gene sequencing. The primary test helps in detecting diseases in healthy animals, and confirmatory tests aid in classifying disease status in a clinically diseased animal. As a result, veterinary diagnostics are extensively adopted across pathology, bacteriology, toxicology, nutrition, and virology testing centers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Trends:

A significant increase in pet adoption, along with the high prevalence of several diseases among pets, is augmenting the demand for veterinary diagnostics. Furthermore, with the escalating demand for animal-derived pet food products, there is a growing need for veterinary diagnostic services to detect viral infections, zoonotic gastrointestinal diseases, tuberculosis, rabies, etc. Additionally, numerous technological advancements have led to the development of improved immunoassays, biosensors, non-polymerase chain reaction techniques for proteomics for disease diagnosis and nucleic acid detection. Besides this, the increasing adoption of rapid tests and portable instruments for the effective diagnosis of diseases will further continue to drive the global market for veterinary diagnostics.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, technology, animal type, disease type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Kits and Reagents

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Biochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Others

Livestock Animals Cattle Swine Poultry Others



Breakup by Disease Type:

Infectious Diseases

Non-infectious Diseases

Hereditary, Congenital and Acquired Diseases

General Ailments

Structural and Functional Diseases

Breakup by End User:

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

