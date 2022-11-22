Veteran among those thanked for stopping gunman at gay club

Regulation enforcement is crediting two patrons of a Colorado Springs homosexual membership for saving lives by tackling and subduing a 22-year-old gunman who went on a taking pictures rampage there Saturday night time.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez on Monday mentioned Richard Fierro and Thomas James stopped the shooter, who was armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic weapon, a handgun and extra ammunition magazines. The suspect faces homicide and hate crime fees.

Vasquez mentioned Fierro, a military veteran and the co-owner of a neighborhood brewery, acted courageously when he turned conscious {that a} gunman was attacking the city’s preeminent homosexual membership over the weekend.

“I’ve by no means encountered an individual who had engaged in such heroic actions who was so humble about it,” Vasquez mentioned of Fierro. “He merely mentioned to me, ‘I used to be making an attempt to guard my household.’”

The mass taking pictures left 5 useless and at the very least 17 injured with gunshot wounds at Membership Q, the place Fierro was celebrating somebody’s birthday Saturday night time along with his daughter, Kassy, her boyfriend Raymond Inexperienced Vance and different associates, in accordance with social media posts from Kassy and Atrevida Beer Co., which Fierro co-owns.

Fierro and James, who little was recognized about as of Monday night, grabbed a handgun from the gunman, hit him with it and pinned him down till police arrived minutes later.

Fierro’s spouse, Jess, wrote on Fb that her husband had bruised his proper aspect and injured his arms, knees and ankle whereas apprehending the gunman. “He was lined in blood,” she wrote on Atrevida Beer Co.’s Fb.

Earlier than police revealed the names of the lads who subdued the shooter, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers mentioned the lads had “heroically intervened.”

“We reward these people who did so as a result of their actions saved lives,” he wrote in a Sunday assertion.

Metz reported from Salt Lake Metropolis. Related Press reporter Jamie Stengle contributed from Dallas.