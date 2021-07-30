very bad news for those who are longingly waiting for the game

very bad news for those who are longingly waiting for the game

This is the bad news of the day and it could disappoint more than one Horizon: Forbidden West video game fan.

Bad news for Aloy fans

Writer and video game designer Jeff Grubb provided information about the video game Horizon: Forbidden West on his Giant Bomb Show. Originally planned for the end of the year, the video game should finally appear in 2022, according to the author of Warcraft: The Last Guardian. He also states that there will be a State to Play in September.

This is what a Resetera user claims in the following post:

Jeff Grubb (on his Giant Bomb Show) has heard rumors that are not certain (but more than just speculating or making predictions) that a state of play is expected in September and that Horizon: FW will be pushed back until 2022. Me knows that not everyone here is a huge Jeff Grubb fan, but his track record is pretty solid. He doesn’t usually have a lot of information about Sony but he seems to have reason to believe what he believes, he’s pretty clear if he’s just speculating.

This was subsequently shared by a Reddit user, visible under the pseudonym u / schneper, in the following post:

The user also refers to a separate article that analyzes the reliability of Jeff Grubb’s statements. It turns out that the game designer was able to infer more correct information than the other way around. Finally, note that Jeff Grubb himself commented on the Reddit user’s post and clarified the following:

Hello, that’s basically what I said. I tried to make it clear that this is what I mean, not that it is a certainty.

Horizon: Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she travels west to a very futuristic America to brave a majestic but dangerous frontier where she will face fantastic machines and mysterious new threats.

Forbidden West is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds (2017) and is set in a living and lush post-apocalyptic open world, where colossal mechanical creatures roam lands they have wrested from humanity. The player takes on the role of Aloy, a skilled hunter who relies on her speed, cunning and agility to stay alive and protect her tribe from the super powerful machines.

While you wait for more official details, you can still check out the State of Play from last May with 14 exclusive minutes of play on PS5.

Horizon: Forbidden West is an open world action RPG video game developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game’s release, available on PS4 and PS5, which was slated for the end of the year, will be postponed to 2022, according to Jeff Grubb. If you are interested in this article, you will surely discover our review of Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds.