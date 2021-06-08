Vertical Freezers Market Trends by Countries, Type and Application, Top Manufacturers
Vertical Freezers Market: Introduction
- Vertical freezer is a vertical storage unit that resembles an oversized refrigerator unit. Vertical freezers usually have one or two doors, similar to a refrigerator, rather than a single lid that is raised on a chest freezer. A vertical freezer is more useful in case of space constraint. It has vertical shelves, baskets, and door bins, making it easy to find and organize food in the freezer. Probably the best convenience feature of a vertical freezer is its ability to better organize the frozen foods, making it easier to monitor and rotate content to keep frozen foods fresh.
- Some vertical freezer models have versatile storage systems with removable and adjustable door storage sliding, bins, and adjustable shelving and pull out baskets or bins. Demand for vertical freezers is estimated to rise during the forecast period.
Key Drivers and Opportunities of the Global Vertical Freezers Market
- Rise in disposable income and the demand for vertical freezers from middle class families in developing economies is anticipated to drive the demand for vertical freezers during the forecast period
- Changing consumer preferences and advances in technology have revolutionized the designs of kitchen and home appliances. Tech-savvy consumers prefer to use products that are energy-efficient and have a long lifespan. These technological developments are expected to drive the vertical freezers market.
- Furthermore, a rise in the demand for renewable energies and energy-saving alternatives with the rising adoption of environmental thinking appliances is further anticipated to propel the smart vertical freezers market. Manufacturers are likely to witness an opportunity to cater the needs of environment-conscious consumers.
- However, the availability of alternatives and higher energy conservation standards are expected to restrain the vertical freezer market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Vertical Freezers Market
- In terms of geography, the global vertical freezers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative market due to the strong vertical freezer manufacturer base and a large number of households using vertical freezers in the region. Furthermore, the region is anticipated to expand at an impressive CAGR, owing to an increase in number of small families requiring smaller freezing units to meet their daily needs and rapidly expanding retail networks especially in major regional economies such as China and India.
Key Players Operating in Global Vertical Freezers Market
- Electrolux AB
- Frigidaire Appliance Company
- Haier Group Corporation
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Midea Group