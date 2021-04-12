Vertical Farming Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player & Forecasts To 2027

Vertical Farming Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Vertical Farming market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

The vertical farming market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 26.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 21,871.19 million by 2028. Increasing demand for the clean organic food is a prominent factor that is driving the growth of the vertical farming market.

Vertical farming is a method of processing food such as in a skyscraper, used factory or shipping container done in vertically stacked layers. Indoor farming methods and controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) technologies are used for modern vertical farming concepts where all environmental conditions can be controlled.

Pollution has major economic consequences in terms of health, lack of productivity, health care costs and disruption to the environment, hence, the growing concerns regarding pollution free environment is driving the growth of the vertical farming market. The limited variety of crops involved in vertical farming lead to economic feasibility which hinders the growth of the vertical farming market. The increasing utilization of IoT sensors in crop production has provided with the ample opportunities for the growth of the vertical farming market. The rising maintenance of air circulation in vertical farming is acting as a major challenge for the vertical farming market.

Vertical Farming Market Scope and Segmentation:

The vertical farming market is segmented on the basis of the growth mechanism, structure, type, crop type, application and component. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of growth mechanism, the vertical farming market is segmented into hydroponics, aeroponics and aquaponics. In 2021, hydroponics segment is dominating in the vertical farming market because it is widely used in vertical farming as it involves growing plants in nutrient solutions that are free of soil.

On the basis of structure, the vertical farming market is segmented into shipping containers and building based. In 2021, shipping containers segment is dominating in the vertical farming market as various vegetables are grown such as leafy green vegetables, gourmet, mushroom and strawberries.

On the basis of type, the vertical farming market is segmented into biopesticides, biofertilizer and biostimulants. In 2021, biopesticides segment is dominating in the vertical farming market due to increasing use of microbial pesticides that help in controlling many kinds of pests even though each separate active ingredient is relatively specific for its target pest.

On the basis of crop type, the vertical farming market is segmented into leafy green, pollinated plants and nutraceutical plant. In 2021, leafy green segment is dominating in the vertical farming market because of wide usage for growing vegetables such as basil, cilantro or chives, fruits, herbs, pharmaceutical plants among others.

On the basis of application, the vertical farming market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. In 2021, indoor segment is dominating in the vertical farming market as the modern ideas of vertical farming use indoor farming techniques and controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) technology where all environmental factors can be controlled.

On the basis of component, the vertical farming market is segmented into lighting, hydroponic component, climate control and sensors. In 2021, lighting segment is dominating in the vertical farming market because it helps to grow plants at faster rate.

Vertical Farming Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

Leading Companies Operating in the Vertical Farming Market Includes:

The major players covered in the vertical farming market report are Signify Holding, AeroFarms, BOWERY FARMING INC., AGM Services, Altius Farms, CubicFarm Systems Corp., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., InFarm – Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co., Ltd., Triton Foodworks, AMHYDRO, Urban Crop Solutions, CropOne, Plenty Unlimited Inc., SANANBIO, Freight Farms, Inc., EVERLIGHT, OSRAM GmbH, Valoya, ZipGrow Inc., and Heliospectra AB among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of the vertical farming market.

For instance,

In October 2020, OSRAM GmbH’s brand Fluence which is a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for agriculture production and commercial cannabis, has launched the VYPR 3x and VYPR DUO 3×2 lighting solution. This new launch will help company to expand their product portfolio.

Acquisition, collaboration, partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhance the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for vertical farming through expanded range of size.

