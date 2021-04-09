Vertical Farming Market Latest Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027

Vertical Farming Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The Vertical Farming Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The vertical farming is performed in indoor conditions where vertically stacked trays are used to grow plants with the help of artificial lighting. This is being utilized for manufacturing various crop such as latus, cabbage and other leafy vegetables effectively. Vertical farming is considered to be the more sustainable and revolutionary method of agriculture than traditional agriculture and greenhouse farming. It requires very less water and saves considerable soil and space. This farming method is useful in challenging environments such as cities, mountainside towns and deserts.

Global vertical farming market is projected to register healthy CAGR of 23.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Vertical Farming Market

Global vertical farming market is segmented into six notable segments that are growth mechanism, structure, type, application, crop type and component.

On the basis of growth mechanism, the market is segmented into aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics

In June 2019, Sky Greens has tasted the feasibility of exhibiting vertical farms on the rooftop of schools, multi-storey carparks and Housing Development Board (HDB) buildings. This development helps the company to increase the customer base.



On the basis of structure, the market is segmented into building-based and shipping container

In April 2019, Bowery Farming Inc. indoor farming company announced the development in the sales strategy. The Bowery products will now available with two grocery delivery services such as amazon fresh and peapod. The company will increase the customer base mostly in urban population and revenue through this strategy.



On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biopesticides, biostimulants and biofertilizers

In November 2018, Fluence by OSRAM has been awarded as top lighting company of 2018 in Canadian Cannabis Awards. This award will help the company to get worldwide recognition in horticulture lighting.



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor

In July 2018, Agrilution, a complete vertical farming ecosystem provider has been awarded at Green Product Award 2018 event. The plantcube product brought the innovation in urban farming and the award is given for the intelligent water supply technology. This award recognition will increase the company brand value in the market.



On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented into leafy green, pollinated plants and nutraceutical plants

In March 2018, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD demonstrated its 5630X-ELB LED series and horticulture fit LEDs as well as other lighting products, such as luminaires for fish and horticulture lighting. These lightings have advantages such as luminous stability and efficiency to provide best possible solution for industrial, professional, and commercial applications. This development will help the company to enhance their product portfolio.



On the basis of component, the market is segmented into lighting, hydroponic components, climate control and sensors

In February 2017, Philips Lighting and Ecobain Gardens band up together to build first commercial vertical farm operation in Canada. This will improve crop quality and consistency. Through this partnership, Philips lighting help Ecobain to accelerate growing cycle and improve the production at commercial scale. This partnership will give attractive return on investment to customers through healthier and nutrient rich food which results in attracting new customers.



Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players operating in global vertical farming market are AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, Illumitex Inc., MOFLO aeroponics, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co., Ltd., Triton Foodworks, ZipGrow Inc., Urban Crop Solutions, AmHydro, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Agrinamics., CropOne, PLENTY UNLIMITED INC, OSRAM GmbH, Valoya, Signify Holding, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Altius Farms, CubicFarm Systems Inc., Agrilution, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Bowery Farming, Inc., Infarm, among others.

Product Launch

In June 2019, Signify Holding launched Philips GreenPower LED top lighting compact for European market. This is a passively cooled LED top lighting comes in compact size and is a great replacement for HPS lighting. This light help to increase their productivity and decrease the energy cost. This product launch helps the company to increase their product offering and attract new customers.

In May 2019, Fluence by OSRAM launched horticultural led lighting solutions to European and Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market. These full-spectrum LED lights will replace the traditional lighting and will help the growers to produce high-quality crops. This will help OSRAM to increase its customer base in European as well as Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market.

In February 2019, Illumitex Inc. launched HarvestEdge XO Extra Output (XO) LED Horticultural Fixture. This product is an alternative for high-pressure sodium (HPS) lighting solutions. This development helps the company to cater more customers through wide range of products and generates more revenue.

The Vertical Farming Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Vertical Farming Market.

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Vertical Farming Market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Vertical Farming Market.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Vertical Farming Market industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Vertical Farming Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Vertical Farming Market The data analysis present in the Vertical Farming Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on Vertical Farming Market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Vertical Farming market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Vertical Farming market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Vertical Farming market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

In the end, the Vertical Farming market is analysed for revenue, sales, price, and gross margin. These points are examined for companies, types, applications, and regions.

To summarize, the global Vertical Farming market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

