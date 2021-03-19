Vertical Farming Market Growth Analysis Report, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027

The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions have increased the vertical farming system’s adoption. The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the vertical farming system. The scarcity of space in the densely populated countries has resulted in the increasing adoption of the vertical farming method. The advantages of growing crops close to urban areas and the reduction in transportation costs are expected to fuel the vertical farming market’s growth over the forecast period.

The report on the Vertical Farming market employs both primary and secondary research to examine its import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide. The report evaluates the market standing of key manufacturers and sheds light on the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. Extensive coverage of the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Vertical Farming market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of the arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The hydroponics segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the ease of operation and low installation cost.

The lighting segment accounted for the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 as the lighting devices help in the faster growth of the plant. The LED lighting technology is increasingly being used by the horticulture farmers due to the enhanced efficiency and long lifespan of the technologically advanced LEDs.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 due to the growing demand for food owing to the rising global population. The scarcity of arable lands in the densely populated countries is also a driving factor for the region’s growth.

Key participants include Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building-based

Shipping-container

Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Climate Control

Lighting

Hydroponic Components

Sensors

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

