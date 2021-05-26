Vertical Farming Market by Material, Class, End-Use Industry and Forecast Report 2027

The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions have increased the vertical farming system’s adoption.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Vertical Farming market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Vertical Farming market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.

The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the vertical farming system. The scarcity of space in the densely populated countries has resulted in the increasing adoption of the vertical farming method. The advantages of growing crops close to urban areas and the reduction in transportation costs are expected to fuel the vertical farming market’s growth over the forecast period.

Regional assessment of global Vertical Farming market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places.

Key participants include Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

The global Vertical Farming market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Vertical Farming market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Vertical Farming market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vertical Farming Market on the basis of Structure, Growth mechanisms, Offering, and region:

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Building-based Shipping-container



Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aeroponics Hydroponics Aquaponics



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Climate Control Lighting Hydroponic Components Sensors



Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Methodology

The report published by Emergen Research Market Research is verified and authenticated by primary and secondary researches. The research is done thoroughly by industry publications, government websites, press releases, announcements by companies, research articles published by well-known researchers, and other authenticated websites.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Vertical Farming Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Vertical Farming Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Vertical Farming Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Vertical Farming Market

