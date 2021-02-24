Vertical Farming Market 2021 with industry Share, Size, Movements by Global Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2027 | AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte, Illumitex, MOFLO aeroponics, Sky Greens

Latest added Vertical Farming Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agrilution, AMHYDRO, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd, Hort Americas. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The vertical farming is performed in indoor conditions where vertically stacked trays are used to grow plants with the help of artificial lighting. This is being utilized for manufacturing various crop such as latus, cabbage and other leafy vegetables effectively. Vertical farming is considered to be the more sustainable and revolutionary method of agriculture than traditional agriculture and greenhouse farming. It requires very less water and saves considerable soil and space. This farming method is useful in challenging environments such as cities, mountainside towns and deserts.

Global vertical farming market is projected to register healthy CAGR of 23.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Vertical Farming Market

Global vertical farming market is segmented into six notable segments that are growth mechanism, structure, type, application, crop type and component.

On the basis of growth mechanism, the market is segmented into aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics

On the basis of structure, the market is segmented into building-based and shipping container

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biopesticides, biostimulants and biofertilizers

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor

On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented into leafy green, pollinated plants and nutraceutical plants

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into lighting, hydroponic components, climate control and sensors

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players operating in global vertical farming market are AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, Illumitex Inc., MOFLO aeroponics, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co., Ltd., Triton Foodworks, ZipGrow Inc., Urban Crop Solutions, AmHydro, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Agrinamics., CropOne, PLENTY UNLIMITED INC, OSRAM GmbH, Valoya, Signify Holding, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Altius Farms, CubicFarm Systems Inc., Agrilution, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Bowery Farming, Inc., Infarm, among others.

Product Launch

In June 2019, Signify Holding launched Philips GreenPower LED top lighting compact for European market. This is a passively cooled LED top lighting comes in compact size and is a great replacement for HPS lighting. This light help to increase their productivity and decrease the energy cost. This product launch helps the company to increase their product offering and attract new customers.

In May 2019, Fluence by OSRAM launched horticultural led lighting solutions to European and Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market. These full-spectrum LED lights will replace the traditional lighting and will help the growers to produce high-quality crops. This will help OSRAM to increase its customer base in European as well as Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market.

In February 2019, Illumitex Inc. launched HarvestEdge XO Extra Output (XO) LED Horticultural Fixture. This product is an alternative for high-pressure sodium (HPS) lighting solutions. This development helps the company to cater more customers through wide range of products and generates more revenue.

Vertical Farming Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Vertical Farming Market

4. Market Overview

5. Key Insights

6. Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Vertical Farming Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

