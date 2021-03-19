Vertical Farming Market 2021 Increasing Worldwide Rapidly | Signify, Osram, Freight Farms, AeroFarms, Sky Greens

According to the new market research report “Vertical Farming Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics), Structure (Building Based and Shipping Container), Offering, Crop Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026”, published by MarketDigits, the Vertical Farming Market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the vertical farming market is primarily attributed to high yield and numerous other benefits associated with vertical farming over conventional farming, advancements in light-emitting diode (LED) technology, year-round crop production irrespective of weather conditions, and requirement of minimum resources.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://marketdigits.com/vertical-farming-market/sample

Factors such as positive impacts of adopting vertical farming on the environment, potential market opportunities in APAC and the Middle East, and cannabis cultivation through vertical farming are expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

Hydroponics growth mechanism segment of the vertical farming market projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hydroponics growth mechanism is used widely by commercial growers. This mechanism is easier to set up, costs less than other mechanisms, and has a higher return on investments (ROI). Comparing the investment required to set up a hydroponics and aeroponics facility of the same size, aeroponic requires a high initial investment. In case of a power outage, in the hydroponic mechanism, the plants can survive for a long time since the growing medium continues to supply water and nutrients, unlike aeroponics, where the plants can die in just a few hours due to malfunctioning or failure of mist spraying nozzles.

Among structure, the building-based vertical farm segment projected to hold a larger share of the vertical farming market during the forecast period.

Building-based vertical farms generate better per square foot revenue than shipping container-based vertical farms, as building-based vertical farms incur lesser capital as well as operating expenses (for same area). The market for shipping container-based vertical farms is likely to register a higher CAGR as it is a ready-to-use (plug and play model) solution that can help to cater to the rising demand for fresh and high-quality produce. Shipping container-based vertical farms are flexible, easy to operate, and portable.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Vertical Farming Market”

107 – Tables

43 – Figures

156 – Pages

The vertical farming market in APAC is projected to hold the largest share in 2026.

Companies from other regions are investing in APAC countries to establish vertical farms. For instance, in 2018, Plenty (US), a vertical farming company, announced its plan of building 300 vertical farms across China. Vertical farms in the region are also backed by advanced technologies such as LED technology that assists the crops cultivated with photosynthesis by providing the right intensity of light. Everlight Electronics (Taiwan) is a manufacturer of LEDs for vertical farming. Vertical farms have also entered into partnerships with agriculture technology providers to enhance the productivity of their farms. Asahi Techno (Japan) uses Illumitex’s (US) LED solutions to enhance the growth process of the crops. Such investments and partnerships are expected to catalyze the growth of the vertical farming market in the region.

Signify (Netherlands), Osram (Germany), Freight Farms (US), AeroFarms (US), Sky Greens (Singapore), Spread Co., Ltd. (Japan), Plenty (US), Valoya (Finland), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Heliospectra (Sweden) are a few major players in the vertical farming market.

Vertical Farming Market research report is structured by thoroughly understanding specific requirements of the business in ABC industry. The report has a list of key competitors with the required specifications & also provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. Various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure are given properly in the report. This market report performs an assessment of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. So, take the business to the highest level of growth with this all-embracing Vertical Farming Market report.

Table of Contents :

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Vertical Farming Market Variables Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Vertical Farming Market: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5 Vertical Farming Market: Delivery Type Analysis

Chapter 6 Vertical Farming Market: Component

Chapter 7 Vertical Farming Market: End-use

Chapter 8 Vertical Farming Market: Application

Chapter 9 Vertical Farming Market: Therapeutic Area

Chapter 10 Vertical Farming: Regional Market Analysis, By Application, Technology, and End Use 2021 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

List of Tables

List of Figures

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/vertical-farming-market/analyst

About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

MarketDigits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : sales@marketdigits.com