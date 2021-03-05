Vertical Farming Market 2021-2027 Unbelievable Growth Worldwide | Key Players are AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte, Illumitex, MOFLO aeroponics, Sky Greens

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Vertical Farming Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Vertical Farming Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agrilution, AMHYDRO, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd, Hort Americas..

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/vertical-farming-market/sample

The vertical farming is performed in indoor conditions where vertically stacked trays are used to grow plants with the help of artificial lighting. This is being utilized for manufacturing various crop such as latus, cabbage and other leafy vegetables effectively. Vertical farming is considered to be the more sustainable and revolutionary method of agriculture than traditional agriculture and greenhouse farming. It requires very less water and saves considerable soil and space. This farming method is useful in challenging environments such as cities, mountainside towns and deserts.

Global vertical farming market is projected to register healthy CAGR of 23.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Vertical Farming Market

Global vertical farming market is segmented into six notable segments that are growth mechanism, structure, type, application, crop type and component.

On the basis of growth mechanism, the market is segmented into aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics

On the basis of structure, the market is segmented into building-based and shipping container

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biopesticides, biostimulants and biofertilizers

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor

On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented into leafy green, pollinated plants and nutraceutical plants

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into lighting, hydroponic components, climate control and sensors

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/vertical-farming-market/toc

Product Launch

In June 2019, Signify Holding launched Philips GreenPower LED top lighting compact for European market. This is a passively cooled LED top lighting comes in compact size and is a great replacement for HPS lighting. This light help to increase their productivity and decrease the energy cost. This product launch helps the company to increase their product offering and attract new customers.

In May 2019, Fluence by OSRAM launched horticultural led lighting solutions to European and Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market. These full-spectrum LED lights will replace the traditional lighting and will help the growers to produce high-quality crops. This will help OSRAM to increase its customer base in European as well as Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market.

In February 2019, Illumitex Inc. launched HarvestEdge XO Extra Output (XO) LED Horticultural Fixture. This product is an alternative for high-pressure sodium (HPS) lighting solutions. This development helps the company to cater more customers through wide range of products and generates more revenue.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players operating in global vertical farming market are AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, Illumitex Inc., MOFLO aeroponics, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co., Ltd., Triton Foodworks, ZipGrow Inc., Urban Crop Solutions, AmHydro, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Agrinamics., CropOne, PLENTY UNLIMITED INC, OSRAM GmbH, Valoya, Signify Holding, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Altius Farms, CubicFarm Systems Inc., Agrilution, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Bowery Farming, Inc., Infarm, among others.

Research Methodology: Global Vertical Farming Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

The large scale Vertical Farming Market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments & geographical analysis. These calculations will provide estimations about how the Vertical Farming Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications & engagements are. 2020 is the base year while 2019 is the historic year for calculation in the report. Being an excellent in quality, this market research report gains customer confidence and trust. The global Vertical Farming Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers & research in the industry by the top market players.

Report on (2020-2027 Vertical Farming Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Vertical Farming Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Vertical Farming, with sales, revenue, and price of Vertical Farming, in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Vertical Farming, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Vertical Farming, for each region, from 2016 Vertical Farming to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Vertical Farming to 2020.

Chapter 11 Vertical Farming market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Vertical Farming.

Chapter 12: To describe Vertical Farming sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/vertical-farming-market/analyst



About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

MarketDigits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : sales@marketdigits.com