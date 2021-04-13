Vertical Farming Crops Market Growing at a CAGR During forecast period 2020-2027

The Vertical Farming Crops Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Vertical Farming Crops Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Vertical farming refers to a type of indoor agriculture wherein the plants are grown in vertical layers. They could also be piled horizontally or in three-dimensional contours. Some of the plants produced through vertical farming include leafy greens, vining plants, and herbs. The majority of this conventionally grown produce is sprayed with pesticides and fungicides. Moreover, they are farmed with extreme hygiene, are pesticide-free, and delivered for direct retail within hours of harvest.

Top Key Players:-AeroFarms, PlantLab, Spread Co., Bowery Farming, InFarm, Plenty, Gotham Greens, AgriCool, CropOne, Green Spirits Farm

Due to the increased focus on health consciousness, the demand for pesticide-free food products has risen globally, which is one of the most vital factors that propel the demand for vertically farmed crops. Besides, with advancements in technologies and the use of the IoT, crops grown through vertical farming are uninterruptedly tracked for excellent nutrition and growth and reduced human intervention. These factors cumulatively drive the demand for the global vertical farming crops market. However, growing crops through vertical farming incurs high investment since it requires a skilled workforce, water and nutrient reservoir, irrigation system, and other related technologies and building costs. These factors can likely inhibit the growth of the market.

The global vertical farming crops market is segmented into crop type, end-use, and farming technique. By crop type, the vertical farming crops market is classified into Tomato, Leafy Greens, Herbs, Others. By end-use, the vertical farming crops market is classified into Direct Retail, Food Service. By farming technique, the vertical farming crops market is classified into Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics.

The report analyzes factors affecting Vertical Farming Crops market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Vertical Farming Crops market in these regions.

