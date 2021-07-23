Verdict expected in the trial of the series of attacks in Waldkraiburg | free press

Waldkraiburg / Munich (dpa) – The verdict in the trial of a series of attacks in Waldkraiburg in Upper Bavaria is expected today at the Higher Regional Court of Munich.

The federal prosecutor’s office is demanding a prison sentence of 13 years and six months and placement in a psychiatric hospital. She makes this request in her closing plea before the Oberlandesgericht Munich for the young man who has admitted to being responsible for the startling series of attacks in Waldkraiburg in Oberbayern in 2020. He set fire to a Turkish shop and killed the lives of people in the apartments above in danger.

In addition, according to his confession to the court, he wanted to attack the Ditib mosque in Waldkraiburg and set fire to a garbage can in front of the apartment where the imam lived with his family.

Punishment and guilt

The federal prosecutor’s office demanded the total penalty for 31 attempted murders, arson, bodily harm, property damage, illegal possession of weapons and the preparation of a serious act of violence that threatened the state.

From the point of view of the Public Prosecution Service, the man should be placed in a psychiatric hospital because of his schizophrenia. The Public Prosecution Service sees a “significantly reduced culpability”. He had already been instructed during the trial.

“Apparently out of nowhere” he radicalized himself, asking the women around him to wear a headscarf and not to shake hands. An important building block on the way to his radical interpretation of Islam: “Hatred messages from Salafist preachers on the Internet”, as it is called in the plea of ​​the federal prosecutor. On his Instagram profile, he is said to have posted videos of brutal executions of ‘infidels’, that is, of people who did not interpret Islam as radically conservative, fundamentalist like him.

The Turkish mosque association Ditib in particular came in the sights of the German, who was himself a Turk before his naturalization. The federal prosecutor’s office said he had rejected “Erdogan’s state Islam” and sought contact with “real Muslims”.

The man, who described himself as a supporter of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS), has largely admitted the acts, but denied the associated plans and spoke of a spontaneous act. His defense lasted only seven years.

The man’s arrest on May 8, 2020 could have prevented further acts. When the police intervened, he was carrying pipe bombs and kilos of explosives, which he had previously stored for a long time in his car in an underground car park in Garching an der Alz. In court, the defendant admitted that he had planned very different acts: attacks on several mosques belonging to the Islamic Association Ditib, the Turkish Consulate General in Munich and the Ditib Central Mosque in Cologne. The acts left “the community of Turkish descent in Germany as a whole” very insecure, the representative of the federal prosecutor’s office said.