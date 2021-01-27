Venture Funding in Digital Health Market Incredible Growth of 2021-2028 | Annie Case, Zavain Dar, Adam Goulburn, Kristin Baker Spohn, Raju Rishi, Olivia Lew, Bill Liao, Jennifer Hartt

Venture partners tend to be compensated via carry interest, which is a percentage of the returns that funds make once they cash out of investment opportunities. LPs are the institutional or individual investors that have invested capital in the funds of the VC firm that they are investing off of.

Global Venture Funding in Digital Health Market, including private equity and corporate venture capital, came to $14.8 billion in 637 deals, a 66 per cent increase compared to $8.9 billion in 615 deals in 2020, according to Mercom Capital’s annual report on funding and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity for the sector for 2021.

+77% of the sector’s funding went to US companies in 2020, with $11.5 billion in 429 deals compared to $5.9 billion in 426 deals in 2019, a 95 per cent increase in year-over-year (YoY) funding. Chinese companies recorded $1.1 billion in eight deals. Thirty-eight countries recorded digital health VC funding activity in 2020.

Since 2010, digital health companies have received $59 billion in VC funding in over 5,000 deals and almost $21 billion in debt and public market financing (including IPOs), bringing cumulative investments into the sector to approximately $80 billion. In 2020, there were 38 large funding deals of $100 million or more, accounting for 40 per cent of the total funding.

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Venture Funding in Digital Health market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. The report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Venture Funding in Digital Health Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Venture Funding in Digital Health Market by Organization Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Besides, upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, consumption volume, and the market share by segments and sub-segments have also been mentioned. It provides a refined view of the classifications, applications, segmentations, specifications and many more for Venture Funding in Digital Health market. Regulatory scenarios that affect the various decisions in the market are given a keen observation and have been explained.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the Venture Funding in Digital Health market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the global Venture Funding in Digital Health market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global market?

What are the challenges to Venture Funding in Digital Health market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Venture Funding in Digital Health market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Venture Funding in Digital Health market?

Finally, the research directs its focus towards the possible strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that can affect the growth of the global Venture Funding in Digital Health market. The feasibility of new projects is also measured in the report by the analysts.

