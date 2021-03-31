Venture Capital Investment Market 2021-2026; Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Upcoming Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook
According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global venture capital investment market reached a value of US$ 197.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.
Venture capital investment stands for a sub-set of private equity wherein venture capitalists invest in startups for the expansion of the business. These capitalists also provide network access, technical and managerial expertise, and other support services for the enhancement of business startups. Venture capitalists are given the ownership stake in exchange for capital investments and become an essential part of the company’s decision-making process. Venture capital investment facilitates financial stability, along with reducing the liquidation risks of the startup businesses.
The growing number of startups, along with increasing investments from mutual funds and the banking sector in venture capital, are primarily propelling the venture capital investment market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of venture capital investments across various industries, including healthcare, agriculture, biotech, media, etc., is also driving the market. Additionally, various venture capitalists are getting inclined towards machine learning (MI) and algorithms to identify startups with higher growth potential. The growing investments by venture capitalists in startups based on innovative technologies, including Internet-of-Things (IoT), blockchain, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI), are further expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global venture capital investment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market on the basis of region, sector, fund size and funding type.
Breakup by Sector:
- Software
- Pharma and Biotech
- Media and Entertainment
- Medical Devices and Equipment
- Medical Services and Systems
- IT Hardware
- IT services and Telecommunication
- Consumer Goods and Recreation
- Energy
- Others
Breakup by Fund Size:
- Under $50 M
- $50 M to $100 M
- $100 M to $250 M
- $250 M to $500 M
- $500 M to $1 B
- Above $1 B
Breakup by Funding Type:
- First-Time Venture Funding
- Follow-on Venture Funding
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark, Bessemer Venture Partners, First Round Capital LLC, Founders Fund LLC, Ggv Management L.L.C., Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital Operations LLC and Union Square Ventures LLC.
