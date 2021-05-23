Ventilator Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Ventilator market is forecast to reach USD 26.66 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The ventilator market is witnessing a drastic increase in demand owing to the growing incidence of patients suffering from COVID-19. The number of cases are growing rapidly and the hospitals currently does not have enough for the patients that need them. Increase in the number of ICU beds and rise in geriatric population are propelling the demand of the market. The elderly and the ones with respiratory diseases are highly susceptible to the virus.

The global manufacturers are under lot of strain to manufacture large number of medical ventilators, they are sophisticated devices used by the critically ill. The factors driving the market are high incidence of chronic disease among children, and prevalence of heart diseases and respiratory problems. The worsening of pollution internationally is also impacting the market. Advancement in technology and advent of cost-effective, patient-friendly, and portable devices are further encouraging their usage. Moreover, supportive government policies in developing nations like India, and China are focusing on cost-efficient solutions to provide flexibility in patient care.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2922

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Limited, Draegerwerk AG CO. KGaA, Medtronic PLC, GE Healthcare, Smiths Group PLC, ResMed Inc., and Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, among others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Ventilator market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2922

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ventilator market on the basis of type, target population, end user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mechanical Ventilators

Invasive Ventilator

Non-Invasive Ventilator

Target Population Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ventilator-market

Further key findings from the report suggest,

The adoption of the non-invasive ventilator is due to the increasing acceptance of the therapeutic method that has contributed significantly to the development of respiratory medicine over the past few decades.

Increase in the geriatric population has propelled the demand of the market product as the elderly are more prone to respiratory disorders along with heart diseases and low immune system.

The demand in North America is due to the increasing number of patients affected by COID-19 in the U.S. The government is shelling out top dollars to meet the required demand of the ventilators in the hospitals and are still falling short.

In the year 2019, 77,000 new ventilators were quite enough to fulfill the demand of the entire planet. In April 2020, the New York City alone forecasts a need for 30,000 extra machines.

On 31st March 2020, Medtronic made the specifications of Puritan Bennett (PB) 560 portable ventilator hardware public. The complete specifications produce manuals, and design documents have been made accessible to the public to overcome the excess requirement of the ventilators during the pandemic.

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2922

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customize as per requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Corporate Wellness Market Share

Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Corporate Wellness Market Overview

Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Corporate Wellness Market Revenue

Corporate Wellness Market Manufacturers

Corporate Wellness Market Worth

Corporate Wellness Market Demand

Corporate Wellness Market Outlook

Corporate Wellness Market Share

Corporate Wellness Market Analysis

Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation