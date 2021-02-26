Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Current Scenario Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Regional Forecast to 2029 | Future Market Insights

FMI has conducted a study on venous thromboembolism treatment through the analysis and forecast of the venous thromboembolism treatment market in its publication titled ‘Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029.’ This report on the venous thromboembolism treatment market covers the various key factors influencing the demand and supply of venous thromboembolism treatment over the next several years. The venous thromboembolism treatment market study elaborates on the growth drivers, restraints, various market trends, and opportunities for participants in the venous thromboembolism treatment market.

Venous thromboembolism is a disorder that involves the formation of a blood clot in the deep veins in the arms or legs. A non-segmented pneumatic compression pump with gradient consists of a single-chamber outflow port that applies uniform pressure throughout the sleeve. These pumps are either programmable or non-programmable. Segmented pneumatic compression pumps with gradient deliver pressure, which is set by a single control on the distal segment. It includes one compressor and tubing.

The upper pneumatic compression sleeve is an inflatable garment constructed from specially designed foam, and utilises adjustable bands to provide a wide range of gradient pressures in the treatment of upper extremity edemas. The lower pneumatic compression sleeve is an inflatable garment constructed from specially designed foam, and utilises adjustable bands to provide a wide range of gradient pressures in the treatment of lower extremity edemas.

Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF), once inserted, cannot be removed or repositioned. Percutaneous thrombectomy devices are used for the removal of a clot from a blood vessel to restore proper blood circulation. This device is used as a routine procedure while performing percutaneous coronary intervention and to treat potentially life-threatening complications such as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE).

The key manufacturers of venous thromboembolism treatment are focusing on mergers and acquisitions. The increasing number of vena cava procedures is an ongoing trend in the venous thromboembolism treatment market. The number of vena cava filter surgical procedures are expected to increase during the forecast period, which is expected to boost the venous thromboembolism treatment market.

Pneumatic compression devices can be used with other therapies. This can be an opportunity for the growth of venous thromboembolism treatment market. There are various intermittent pneumatic compression devices, which are used along with the other therapies or anticoagulants, for the treatment of deep venous thrombosis, which is expected to fuel the growth of the venous thromboembolism treatment market.

Inferior vena cava filters are effective for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and deep venous thrombosis, however, there are some complications associated with the penetration and migration of these vena cava filters.

There are various types of complications associated with vena cava filters. These complications can be procedural complications or post-procedural complications. Complications that have become associated with permanent and retrievable filters have impacted the market significantly, resulting in on-going litigation and concerns over the current generation of devices.

These major complications include vena cava penetration, filter migration, filter embolization, filter tilt, and filter fracture. Thus, venous thromboembolism treatment market players have an opportunity to design devices that incorporate features that will directly address these concerns.

There are several key players in the venous thromboembolism treatment market. Different key players in the venous thromboembolism treatment market manufacture various products for the treatment of venous thromboembolism.

For example, ArjoHuntleigh’s Flowtron brand of pneumatic devices is among the most widely used compression pumps in major markets. The company’s Flowtron line of devices includes the Excel, Universal, and the ACS800 + Tri Pulse systems, which are specially designed for DVT prophylaxis. DaeSung Maref Co., Ltd. provides DVT prevention systems, a smart pneumatic tourniquet, air compression therapy, IR heating systems, RF pain relief devices, and DOCTORLIFE MDD solutions.

