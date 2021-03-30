Vendor Management Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – IBM Corporation, SAP SE, HICX Solutions., Coupa Software Inc., SalesWarp

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Vendor Management Software market in its latest report titled, “Vendor Management Software Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Vendor Management Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Vendor Management Software Market: MasterControl, Inc., Intelex Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, HICX Solutions., Coupa Software Inc., SalesWarp, Ncontracts LLC, LogicManager, Inc., Gatekeeper, MetricStream Inc., Quantivate, LLC., and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– October 2018 – IBM Corporation announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source cloud software, under which IBM would acquire Red HAT’s all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for $190.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately USD 34 billion.

Market Overview:

Vendor management involves initiating and grooming the relationships the suppliers of the goods and services a buyer needs for day to day operations.

– The increasing need for reducing the risks, making faster decisions has paved the way for the vendor management software to be integrated with the Vendor Management Software Market.

– The lack of availability of vendor information and vendor performance exposes the company to increased supply risk and prevents the company’s ability to act proactively in dire situations thereby making it imperative for them to look for solutions like VMS that could navigate them through such situations thereby fueling the growth of the VMS throughout the forecast period.

– The increasing need to minimize the administrative cost is one of the important factors that could drive the growth of the VMS market over the forecast period. Also, it is very important for the regulated companies to ensure that the third-party goods and services comply with applicable laws, regulations and best practices making VMS a necessity for such companies.

– However, the high implementation and maintenance cost is one such factor that could play a vital role in hindering the growth of the VMS market over the forecast period.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America to Enjoy the Highest share

– The region has a well-established distribution channel for all types of retail companies which makes it imperative for the vendors to effectively and efficiently manage the entire distribution channel and VMS provides a perfect solution to the question.

– The US retail industry is undergoing two significant transitions one being the technological and the other being the result of the changes in consumer behavior. This is expected to boost the demand for the VMS in the region over the forecast period.

– According to The U.S. Census Bureau, the retail trade sales were up 0.5% (0.5% )* from April 2019, and 3.1% ( 0.7% ) as compared to 2018. This increase is expected to fuel the growth for the VMS in the region throughout the forecast period.

– With the banking and the financial institutions also relying on the third-party vendors for many of its operations it becomes very important for these institutions to embrace a robust-third party vendor management program that helps them in assessing, measuring, monitoring, and controlling such risks.

– Some of the prominent players in the region are providing such software solutions that help these institutions mitigate or terminate such risks thereby boosting the market in the region.

– For instance, Ncontracts LLC’s vendor enables financial institutions to achieve and maintain regulatory compliance with third-party vendor regulations and guidance.

This Vendor Management Software Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

