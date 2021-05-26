Vein Strippers Market Size to Witness Sustained Growth throughout the Forecast Period

Vein Strippers Market: Introduction

Vein stripping is a surgical procedure carried out for the treatment of chronic venous diseases including varicose veins, and the vein stripper is an instrument utilized to remove the vein by tying the vein at one end and pulling it, tearing its branches, and thus, stripping it out of the body

Key Drivers, Restrains and Opportunities of Global Vein Strippers Market

Varicose veins is a highly common disease caused due to damaged vein valves. Rise in prevalence of varicose veins is anticipated to drive the global vein stripper market. An article published by the Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute stated that the reported prevalence of lower limb varicose veins varies between 10% and 30% across the world. Women are more prone to varicose veins than men. In women, pregnancy and multiple child birth are risk factors associated with varicose veins due to greater expression in the setting of hormonal factors such as estrogen and progesterone.

Obesity is also a risk factor for varicose veins. Hence, obese people are at a higher risk of developing varicose veins. Therefore, a rise in obesity boosts the market.

Awareness campaigns related to varicose veins are arranged by various communities by using public places as well as corporate offices. Government participation has also played an important role in raising concerns and creating awareness about varicose veins treatment. Hence, increase in awareness about varicose veins treatment is anticipated to drive the market.

Surge in the geriatric population is another key factor that is likely to propel the market

However, risks associated with varicose vein stripping, such as heavy bleeding, blood clots, bruising or scarring, nerve injury and infection at the incision sites, are likely to hamper the market

High prevalence of obesity and presence of a large geriatric patient pool suffering from chronic venous diseases in emerging countries are likely to provide significant opportunities to the market in the near future. Providing services to the untapped population in these emerging economies is expected to offer significant opportunity to the market.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Vein Strippers Market

North America is expected to account for a major share of the global vein strippers market due to high prevalence of venous diseases among the population in the region. Moreover, the presence of key market players, early adoption of advanced technologies, and well-established healthcare infrastructure are major factors that further drive the market in the region.

Europe is expected to account for a significant share of the global market. The vein strippers market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to a surge in the geriatric population coupled with obesity. For instance, according to an article published in the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, varicose veins is more prevalent in females, as compared to that in males, and it affects approximately half the women population in Northern India.

Key Players Operating in Global Vein Strippers Market

The global vein strippers market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players. A large number of manufacturers hold a major share in their respective regions. Demand for vein strippers has increased in emerging as well as developed markets owing to a rise in the prevalence of venous disease. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global market.

Major players operating in the global vein strippers market are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Accura

Seda S.p.A.

ISOMed

Symmetry Surgical, Inc

Novo Surgical Inc.

Wellspect HealthCare

Golden India Surgicals

