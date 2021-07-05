Vehicle Tracking System Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

Global vehicle tracking system market is expected to reach $18.89 billion by 2026, representing a 2020-2026 CAGR of 18.5%.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 84 figures, this 162-page report “Global Vehicle Tracking System Market 2020-2026 by Offering, System Type, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global vehicle tracking system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd104

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global vehicle tracking system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, System Type, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Products

– Wired Trackers

– Wireless Trackers

– OnBoard Diagnostics Device & Advance Trackers

– Standalone Trackers

– Other Products

Services

– Integration & Deployment Services

– Managed Services

– Professional Services

Based on System Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Active Systems

– Passive Systems

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Connectivity Technology

– Global Positioning System (GPS)

– Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS)

– Other Technologies

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Satellite Tracking

– Mobile Tracking

– Cellular Tracking

– Other Applications

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Passenger Vehicles

– Commercial Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– ICE Vehicles

– Electric Vehicles

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Construction

– Government

– Transportation and Logistics

– Retail

– Aviation

– Energy and Utility

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Technology, Application, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global vehicle tracking system market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd104

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AT&T Inc.

Cartrack Holdings Limited

Cisco Systems

Continental AG

Garmin

Geotab Inc.

IBM

Inseego Corp.

Nissan

Robert Bosch GmbH

Spireon, Inc.

Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

TomTom, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)