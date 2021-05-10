Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027
The Vehicle-to-Grid Technology market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Vehicle-to-Grid Technology companies during the forecast period.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Vehicle-to-Grid Technology market are:
ENGIE Group
NUVVE Corporation
Groupe Renault
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan Motor Corporation
OVO Energy Ltd
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Battery Electric Vehicle
Market Segments by Type
Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment
Smart Meters
Software
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market in Major Countries
7 North America Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
