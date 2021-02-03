Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market: Overview

Vehicle to grid technology enables plug-in electrical vehicles like hydrogen cell electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid, battery-operated electrical vehicles to communicate with the effective power grid to charge the vehicles. It also allows electrical vehicles to discharge and store electricity generated from renewable energy sources like wind and solar. The technology is in its nascent stage, companies are trying to develop and commercialize this technology fully to generate market revenue. Leading players are integrating the vehicle to grid technology with the latest V2X communication and efficient power conversion technology to aid in data exchanges among vehicles and their environments.

Global Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market: Growth Factors

The global vehicle-to-grid technology market is expected to witness growth due to the increasing demand for electric enabled vehicles worldwide. It facilitates the mechanism to fulfill the need for an electric power system in parked electric automobile systems. It provides mutual benefits like electric power systems and transportation. It is helping the nations to reduce the strain on petroleum and thus strengthening the economy. The on-growing trend of re-electrification of automobile transportation and improvements of the existing power grid is boosting the growth of the global vehicle-to-grid technology market. The technology also aids in reducing the greenhouse effect and thus helps in improving the quality of the environment. Such automobiles also help to lower the noxious emissions and lower ecological & climatic changes.

The lucrative growth opportunities are triggering the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) technologies to facilitate consumers with additional advantages linked to their vehicles. Software is a vital component of V2G technology, consumers can earn additional revenue from manufacturers who like to buy crucial data generated from interconnected and intelligent communication technology. However, this interconnected technology helps market players to gain insight into consumers and stakeholders in the long value chain in a cost-effective manner.

Global Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market: Segmentation

The global vehicle-to-grid technology market can be segmented into components, applications, product, type, and region.

By component, the market can be segmented into electrical vehicle supply equipment, smart meters, home energy management, software, and others.

By applications, the market can be segmented into reactive power, baseload power, spinning reserves, peak power sales, and others. The peak power sales segment accounts for the largest share in the global vehicle-to-grid technology market due to its capacity to help in balancing loads by peak shaving and valley filling.

By product, the market can be segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), and fuel cell vehicles.

By type, the market can be segmented into the unidirectional and bidirectional vehicle to grid. The unidirectional vehicle to grid system segment holds the largest share in the global vehicle-to-grid technology market as it aids in lesser battery degradation, minimum hardware, and interconnection problem simplification issues.

Global Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market: Regional analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global vehicle-to-grid technology market due to the growing environmental awareness among the people in the region and increasing technological advancements in grid technology. Moreover, the growing government supports to spread awareness among the people to boost the demand for such environmentally friendly technology.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth with high CAGR due to the growing technological advancements in the region. Moreover, the presence of few prominent players in the region further boosts the market.

Global Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global vehicle-to-grid technology market are Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Groupe Renault, OVO Energy Ltd, ENGIE Group, NUVVE Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, NRG Energy, Next Energy, Hitachi, EV Grid, Nissan, Enerdel, DENSO Co., Edison International., AC Propulsion, Electric Company, Pacific Gas, Corinex, Ford Technology, Coritech Services, AC Propulsion, and Boulder Electric Vehicle.

Global Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



