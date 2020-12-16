Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking. | Danlaw Inc, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, Spirent Communications, TATA ELXI, Autotalks Ltd.

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) is a form of communication technology, where vehicles can communicate with stationary or moving objects surrounding the vehicle, which helps to reduce traffic congestion, accidents, and helps in reducing pollution. Moreover, testing of V2X technology plays an important role to ensure safety and security of the vehicle. V2X test equipment are the devices, which are used test the RF measurements, transmitter accuracy, conformance testing, C-V2X protocol testing, GNSS simulation of the devices installed in the vehicle known as on-board unit and the devices installed in the vehicles surrounding called as road side unit. Furthermore, as connected vehicles is a new technology, V2X testing plays an important role in to ensure vehicle and passengers safety.

Market Dynamics

V2X technology involves various features such as intelligent transportation, intelligent connected vehicles, and automated driving. All these features require different latency, reliability, throughput, user density, and safety of the V2X environment, owing to which variety of V2X test are to be conducted to identify specification faults, design errors, and implementation defects to improve the security protection capabilities of vehicles and support the implementation of vehicle security systems. Furthermore, government of various countries and automobile manufacturers are focusing on implementing 5G technology for automotive application to reduce traffic congestion and road accident, and these companies are engaged in testing V2X technology. This is expected to fuel demand for V2X testing equipment during the forecasted period (2019-2027).

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market – Insights

V2X test equipment are the devices used for testing the V2X technology, which is implemented in the connected vehicles. V2X testing equipment are used for conformance testing, function testing, performance testing, penetration testing, accelerated testing, and field testing of V2x technology enabled vehicles. Moreover different V2X application requires different communication performance requirements. For instance, automated cars require low latency and video entertainment applications that require larger frequency bandwidth, which is expected to drive the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Technology across the Globe is expected to fuel Growth of the Global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market.

Among connectivity type, dedicated short range communications (DSRC) segment accounted for 100% of the market share in 2018, as cellular connectivity is still in testing phase and will commercialize in 2020-2021. DSRC is an old connectivity technology and is implemented in almost all the V2x enabled vehicles today. Cellular connectivity segment is the fastest growing segment, which is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of around 66% during the forecast period.

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market Keyplayers: Danlaw Inc, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, Spirent Communications, TATA ELXI, Autotalks Ltd., Science & Engineering Applications Datentechnik GmbH, OnBoard Security, Inc, ADAS iiT, 7layers GmbH, Anritsu, Intertek Group plc, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., Sanjole,Inc, and Others.

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market Taxonomy

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market, By Device Type:

Signal & Spectrum Analyzer

Simulator & Emulator

HIL Test System

RF Conformance & Communication Test Equipment

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market, By Service Type:

System Integration

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market, By Connectivity Type:

DSRC Connectivity

Cellular Connectivity

