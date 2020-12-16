Vehicle Sealing Strip Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking. | Gold Seal Engineering Products Pvt. Ltd., Hebei Shida Seal Group Co., Ltd, Henniges Automotive, HUTCHINSON

Vehicle Sealing Strip Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Vehicle Sealing Strip Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Vehicle Sealing Strip is a rubber material which is used to seal the edges of the vehicle doors, windows, sunroof, windshield and other parts of the vehicle to reduce the noise, vibration and also prevents the outside elements such as dust, rain, snow, pests and other elements from entering the vehicles while the vehicle is moving at high speed. Vehicle sealing strips are made of different materials such as rubber, polymer, silicon and other.

Surge In Demand For IC And Electric Vehicles Across The Globe Is Expected To Aid In Growth Of The Global Vehicle Sealing Strips Market.

Increase in demand for passenger as well as commercial vehicles in several emerging economies across the globe is expecting to be a major factor influencing growth of the global vehicle sealing strip market over the forecast period (2019-2027). The growing demand for passenger vehicles is attributed to increase in purchasing power of middle class population in emerging economies such as China and India. Furthermore, growing demand for electric vehicles across the globe owing to favorable policies put forward by governments of various economies is expected to drive growth of the vehicle sealing strips market over the forecasted period. According to International Energy Agency report, sales of electric vehicles increased by 63 % in 2018 compared with sales of EVs in 2017.

Regional Analysis of Global Vehicle Sealing Strips Market

On the basis of region, the global vehicle sealing strips market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Asia Pacific region held a dominant position in the global automotive vehicle sealing strips market in 2018, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, passenger vehicles are widely used in Asia Pacific, which is a major factor contributing to the market growth in this region.

Vehicle Sealing Strip Market Keyplayers: Gold Seal Engineering Products Pvt. Ltd., Hebei Shida Seal Group Co., Ltd, Henniges Automotive, HUTCHINSON, INOAC CORPORATION, Odenwald-Chemie GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp, Qingdao Seashore Industrial Co., Ltd., TOKAI KOGYO Co., Ltd., and Trelleborg Group.

Vehicle Sealing Strip Market Taxonomy

On the basis of material, the global vehicle sealing strip market is segmented into,

Rubber

Polymer

Silicon

Other

On the basis of application, the global vehicle sealing strip market is segmented into,

Doors

Sunroof

Window Glass

Trunk/Tailgate

Hood/Bonnet

Others (Roof Line and Cowl)

On the basis of vehicle type, the global vehicle sealing strip market is segmented into,

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of sales channel, the global vehicle sealing strip market is segmented into,

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of region, the global vehicle sealing strip market is segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

