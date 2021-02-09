Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027
The global vehicle roadside assistance market size was valued at USD 21 billion in 2018 and expected to register a significant CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Vehicle Roadside Assistance industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Segmentation:
By Service:
- Towing
- Fuel Delivery
- Jump Start/Pull Start
- Lockout/ Replacement Key Services
- Battery Assistance
- Trip Routing/ Navigational Assistance
- Winch
- Tire Replacement
- Other Mechanic Services
By Provider:
- Motor Insurance
- Independent Warranty
- Auto Manufacturer
- Automotive Clubs
By Vehicle:
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- Viking assistance group
- AutoVantage
- Best Roadside Service
- Access Roadside Assistance
- Paragom Motorclub
- Roadside Masters
- Viking Assistance Group AS
- ARC Europe SA
Key Questions Answered by Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
