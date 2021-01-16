Vehicle Electrification Market Will Touch a New Level in Upcoming Year | Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Nexteer Automotive , JTEKT Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mando Corp., Delphi Automotive PLC, Borgwarner Inc., Johnson Electric

The Vehicle Electrification Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of +11% to reach USD 129.6 billion by 2028 from USD 73.7 billion.

Vehicle electrification is a topic that covers many aspects of electrification in vehicles. It may cover vehicles with electrical means of propulsion, such as an electric car, as well as electricity playing a role in their functionality. Voltages vary widely between applications.

In general, vehicle electrification refers to efforts to design mild to the full hybrid vehicle to full electric vehicles as well as converting some of the non-electrical vehicle systems like hydraulic suspension-systems to smart electromagnetic suspensions, or All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) to eAWD where AWD is automatically engaged only under certain conditions (like certain low vehicle speed range) to leave more juice for fully electric vehicle range as opposed to AWD all the time which sips more juices from the battery.

The report on the Global Vehicle Electrification Market provides a complete view of the market by assessing the impact of the technological advancements, changes in investment habits, and in-depth overview of Product Specification. This report focuses on the industry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Top Key Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Nexteer Automotive (U.S.), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Mando Corp. (South Korea), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Borgwarner Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), and Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan).

Vehicle Electrification Market On the basis of product type:

Start–Stop System

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater PTC

Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Thermoelectric Generator

Electric Turbocharger

Vehicle Electrification Market On the basis of vehicle type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Two – Wheeler

It gives the broad elaboration of the Vehicle Electrification market by analyzing the global market into several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. They also throw light on prominent players in the global market. Additionally, it presents a comparative study of key players operating in global regions.

Industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five techniques have been used for analyzing the global Vehicle Electrification market. Moreover, development plans and policies are also presented in the report. For a stronger and effective outlook of the global market, this report has been elucidated with info-graphics. Additionally, it offers an investigation of global market pilots.

