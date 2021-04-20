Vehicle Electrification Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Reports and Data has added a new market research report titled Global Vehicle Electrification Market Forecast to 2027 to its ever-expanding database. The report spanning over 100 pages is a detailed overview of the market equipped with latest information about product types, application spectrum, revenue share, market growth, revenue growth, market share, market size, and top companies. Insightful data has been collected through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by industry experts and professionals to offer key insights into statistical data of the market. The statistical data has been organized into tables, charts, diagrams, and other pictorial representations. The report also provides insights into the

Top companies operating in the market

Continental, Delphi, Denso, Bosch, Borgwarner, Mitsubishi, Magna, Johnson Electric, Johnson Controls, and Aisin Seiki.

Report Objective:

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Vehicle Electrification market with important details about the key market players such as their financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and overall company profiles. It also studies M&A activities, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations, licensing agreements and product launches and brand promotions. It also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each player.

The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into the market growth, size, share and lucrative investment approaches. It covers study of crucial aspects such as factors influencing the growth and restraint of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and value chain analysis. It further provides detailed overview of the key segments of the Vehicle Electrification market and revenue share and growth rate of each segment.

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Start-Stop

Liquid Heater PTC

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

Electric Water Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Alternator

Actuator

Starter Motor

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Hybridization Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Voltage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

12V

14V

24V

48V

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Outlook of Vehicle Electrification Market:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

The Vehicle Electrification market held a market share of USD 60.93 Billion in the year 2018 and forecasted to grow at a rate of 9.3% during the forecast period.

In regards to Component, the Electric Power Steering (EPS) segment generated the highest revenue of USD 12.19 Billion in 2018, with a growth rate of 8.8% during the forecast period. Its various advantages like energy efficiency, reduced mechanical complexities, and scope of easily altering and simpler interface, has resulted in its elevated preference among end-users as compared to other steering systems that contribute to the revenue generated by the EPS

In the context of Hybridization, the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle yielded the highest revenue of USD 33.51 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Various advantages associated with ICE like high power to weight ratio, smaller engine size as compared to external combustion engines, safety associated with operation results in its elevated preference among buyers that contributes to the segment’s generated revenue.

In regards to Vehicle Type, the Commercial Vehicle segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 17.3% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 9.0% of the market by 2026. The growth rate experienced by the segment is attributed to the fact that OEMs are giving high emphasis on reduction of emissions from these vehicles that have resulted in rising demand for electrification of commercial vehicles.

