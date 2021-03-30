 Vehicle Electrification Market Growth, Upcoming Challenges and Future Forecast 2021-2027

The Vehicle Electrification market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in industry. In this report, several aspects about the market research and analysis for the industry have been underlined. Vehicle Electrification report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the Vehicle Electrification report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales.

Global vehicle electrification market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 133.85 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Vehicle Electrification Market

By Product Type

Start-Stop

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC)

Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Thermoelectric Generator

Electric Turbocharger

Starter Motor

Alternator

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Actuator

By Voltage

12V

14V

24V

48V

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Two-Wheeler

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Degree of Hybridization

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle & Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (BEV & FCEV)

48 V Vehicle

By Channel Type

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Industry Competitors: Global Vehicle Electrification Market

Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Delphi Technologies; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; BorgWarner Inc.; Magna International Inc.; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.; JTEKT Corporation; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Allison Transmission Inc.; Calsonic Kansei Corporation; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Valeo; WABCO; GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH; Schaeffler AG; MAHLE GmbH; Dana Limited; Nexteer Automotive; Mando Corp.; Volkswagen AG; Honda Motor Co., Ltd. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd. and DENSO CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to a merger and formulation agreement for establishing a new company for developing and selling automotive modules for electric vehicles. The company will be known as “BluE Nexus”. The combined capabilities of both the companies to supply vehicle electrification services will be able to establish a company which will fulfil the vast needs of various automotive manufacturers.

In September 2018, WABCO announced that they had agreed to a “MOU” Memorandum of Understanding with Nidec Motor Corporation for the development, designing, manufacturing and sale of electric drivetrain and brake control systems for commercial vehicles in longitudinal control. Lack of electric powertrain systems in the market is one of the major factors behind this strategy. Combining the technologies of both the unique strengths of organizations will help in accelerating the development of electrified powertrain solution.

