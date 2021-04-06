Vehicle Charging Stations Market Forecast to 2027 -ABB Ltd., Alfen N.V., EFACEC Group, Engie SA, EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc.

The increasing popularity and sales of electric vehicles has resulted in robust demand for electric vehicle charging stations in recent years. Rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient transportation and increasing environmental concerns are primary factors responsible for the increasing demand for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. This in turn is boosting the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market during the forecast period. Major market players are focusing on creating wide network and developing the architecture for electric vehicle charging stations for future growth.

The electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to soar in the forecast period on account of increasing penetration of electric vehicles coupled with development of smart cities. Moreover, growing concern towards environment pollution is further likely to fuel the market growth. However, the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market may be affected due to lack of standardization during the forecast period. On the other hand, introduction of vehicle-to-grid EV charging stations is likely to create substantial opportunities for the key players over the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007211/

The report also includes the profiles of key electric vehicle charging stations companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Alfen N.V.

EFACEC Group

Engie SA

EVgo Services LLC

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tesla, Inc.

TGOOD Global Ltd.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (AC Charging Station, DC Charging Station); Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)); Installation Type (Residential, Commercial) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electric vehicle charging stations market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, installation type, and geography. The global electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric vehicle charging stations market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and installation type. Based on type, the market is segmented as AC charging station and DC charging station. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). The market on the basis of the installation type is classified as residential and commercial.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007211/

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electric vehicle charging stations market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The electric vehicle charging stations market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting electric vehicle charging stations market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the electric vehicle charging stations market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Purchase This Report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007211/

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the record as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and defence. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate Research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us: –

The Insight partners

USA +1-646-491-9876

Asia-Pacific +91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com