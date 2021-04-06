Vehicle And Parking Space market 2021 Strategic Assessments – BMW AG, Audi AG, Daimler AG, Tesla, Inc., Volkswagen AG  

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Vehicle And Parking Space Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Vehicle And Parking Space investments from 2021 till 2025.

Vehicle And Parking Space market is growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Vehicle And Parking Space market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like BMW AG, Audi AG, Daimler AG, Tesla, Inc., Volkswagen AG, Parking Space Providers, Conduent, Indigo Park SA, Amano Inc, Swarco AG, Q-Free ASA

Industry News And Developments:

– May 2020 – Volkswagon AG has announced to invest over USD 2.2 billion for its electric vehicle venture with a Chinese partner in a USD 1.1 billion deal, and another USD 1.1 billion for battery manufacturing in China. With this expansion, the company will be the biggest shareholder in battery production globally.

– May 2020 – Parklio barriers have been set up in 42 reserved parking spaces in front of nine hotels in Split to help prevent further misuse of these parking spaces.

Scope of the Report

– Over the years, the development of connected vehicle has been taking place and is expected to be a huge technological advancement which will allow the vehicles to communicate with their surroundings. This will further fuel the trend from car ownership to more mobility-related services. In urban areas, particularly, the decline in the number of vehicles is expected to reduce dramatically. According to the ADAC automobile association in Germany, the adoption of a private car to decline by close to 30% by 2040.

Key Market Trends

Connected Passenger Car Vehicle Market is Expected to Grow Significantly

– The rising automotive sales and increasing production of autonomous vehicles across the world are driving the automotive industry. According to VDA (The German Association of the Automotive Industry), the sales of automotive worldwide, in 2019, reached 65.5 million units. Moreover, according to UBS, the global market for autonomous vehicles manufacturing and sales is expected to reach USD 243 billion by 2030. Such high growth in automotive sales might lead to potential growth for the market during the forecast period.

– Additionally, to seize growth opportunities in autonomous vehicles, critical automotive manufacturing companies across the world are extensively investing in production expansion. For instance, in November 2019, Volkswagen announced to start the construction of its new connected vehicle production facility in its Chattanooga site in the United States. With an investment of over USD 800 million, the company plans to start production by 2022. It also plans to create a new battery pack assembly facility on the site.

– Last year, BMW also declared an investment of over EUR 1 billion for building a new car manufacturing facility in Hungary. These expansions are expected to fuel the demand for the global automotive inertial systems market.

Europe is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in Parking Industry

– The smart city projects in Europe are looking forward to the enhanced mobility solutions with an aim to reduce pollution, congestion, time for passengers in search of parking spaces, and improve accessibility. The European Union has mentioned that the digitization, and working in tandem with appropriate political strategies are the main pillars for improving parking efficiency and offer new parking services to serve better cities Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans (SUMP).

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Vehicle And Parking Space Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

