Vehicle Analytics Market latest advancements and business scenario 2021 to 2026

The Global Vehicle Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The vehicle analytics market was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.34 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Vehicle Analytics Market are SAP SE, Cloudmade Ltd, Genetec Inc., HARMAN International Industries Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), IBM Corporation, InquironÊ Ltd, Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc., Teletrac Navman US Ltd and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020 – Genetec announced the availability of its next-generation mobile license plate recognition system. The new AutoVu SharpZ3 goes beyond traditional license plate identification and brings unique insight into vehicle analytics, situational awareness, and accuracy. It utilizes Intel’s latest machine learning and computer vision technology to unlock new insights through analytics.

– November 2019 – IBM partnered with ElectraLink and Western Power Distribution (WPD) to commence the Virtual Monitoring (VM) Data project. The project will investigate the feasibility of creating half-hourly load profiles for WPD customers, including those with electric vehicles and LCTs installed, which can be fed into a VM tool for WPD’s local network, using cognitive analytics, various data sets, and proof of concept models. It will use IBM’s advanced analytics services and IBM Watson Studio.

Key Market Trends

Predictive maintenance is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– As automakers are continually assessing the vehicle part’s performance in real-time through sensors, it unlocks the opportunity toward a predictive maintenance approach. Using predictive maintenance, data can be pulled out from a majority of the vehicles of a given year and model, and that information can be compared with warranty repair trends. These trending issues are carefully observed and addressed, limiting the fallout from large-scale recalls, minimizing unnecessary wrench time, and potentially saving lives in the process. The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) plans to bring predictive maintenance to the Navy, aimed at keeping naval, aircraft, and ground vehicles online and avoiding costly last-minute repairs. This will help in a greater understanding of a vehicle’s life and health since it is critical for the military.

– Moreover, vehicle breakdowns are one of the significant causes of road accidents. These breakdowns often occur due to human negligence in the timely service and maintenance of vehicles. Predictive analytics solutions inform the owner beforehand regarding the potential requirement of maintenance before a breakdown can occur. Data collected from the various sensors fitted in a car assists in carrying out predictive maintenance tasks. The market has growth potential as the demand for electric vehicles increases. In EV(s), variation in voltages during charging can damage the battery. Predictive analytics integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) facilitates the feedback and monitoring system for batteries to avoid unnecessary damage that assists in extending the lifespan of batteries.

– A recent study by the Technology & Maintenance Council and FleetNet America found that the cost of an unscheduled truck repair was USD 407 in the third quarter of 2019, 24% higher than mechanical maintenance in the same quarter in 2018. Five vehicle components accounted for 64% of all roadside repairs experienced by participating fleets, such as tires, brakes, lighting, power plants, and cooling systems. Frito-Lay North America, a PepsiCo unit, said its fleet began using predictive maintenance practices in 2017. These practices resulted in a measurable decrease in on-road breakdowns and spending and have reduced technician diagnostic time. Additionally, organizations relying on vehicles in daily operations, such as logistics and transport companies, are aware of keeping the vehicle downtime to a minimum.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

