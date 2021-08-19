Vegeta’s new stunning shape finally revealed

While Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z are a thing of the past, fans of the universe of Akira Toriyama now turn to Dragon Ball Super to discover its new intrigues. And whoever says new chapters necessarily says new enemies, new transformations and new powers. The confrontation between Goku, Vegeta and Granola just took a turn in the last chapter.

/! Warning, the following contains spoilers for Chapter 75 of Dragon Ball Super /!

a chapter 75 that reveals a lot

After his granola-inflicted underwear, Vegeta was briefly trained by Beerus, god of the destruction of his universe, to develop his powers. A workout that has borne fruit, as the audience of Chapter 75 of Dragon Ball Super noticed. Back on the battlefield, Vegeta can face this granola monster again. And as the current antagonist noted, the Saiyan did not return empty-handed.

Vegeta is ready to fight and wilder than ever. Better yet, he is finally revealing the new powers he has acquired through training Beerus. To Granola’s surprise, Vegeta no longer has to dodge his attacks. And with good reason, he can redeem it now to increase his power. As he tells his opponent, his new transformation will allow him to get stronger as the fight goes on and his body endures it.

“The point is, the more my fighting soul burns, the stronger I get. Kakarot’s body may have a mind of its own, but I’m just ego. Indeed, go ahead and call it that. Ultra Ego.”

A tirade in which Vegeta gives his new transformation an official name, namely the Ultra Ego. In contrast to Goku’s Ultra Instinct, thanks to which his body evades attacks in order not to get injured, Vegeta’s Ultra Ego increases his physical abilities when he is damaged. A blessing for the Saiyan who no longer has to flee. A new transformation that he acquired in the fight against granola and that does not allow him to gain the upper hand against his opponent.

And for good reason, like his enemy, Granola managed to awaken a new ability during his face-to-face battle with Vegeta. While his right eye was adapted for snipers and usually obscured by a viewfinder, his left eye now took the opportunity to gain traction. With his keen eyesight and skill, Granola also gets stronger and stronger as the fight progresses. It remains to be seen how this enemy will be defeated. Heading for a new 2v1 battle with Goku? Most possible. Answer in the next few chapters of Dragon Ball Super.