Vegeta reveals his true power with this fantastic new transformation

While Dragon Ball fans eagerly await the release of the next Dragon Ball Super movie, announced by Akira Toriyama himself, today we see a new transformation for the Prince of Saiyans.

Titanic Power

Ever since Son Goku was transformed into a Super Saiyan against the tyrannical Frieza after he killed krillin on planet Namek, the conversions have become the core of the saga. We recently published an article on the best Son Goku transforms. At the center of the debates between fans, the transformations of Son Goku and Vegeta are repeated over and over again.

If Dragon Ball Super has brought its share of new transformations (Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan God Blue, Ultra Instinct, etc.), the non-canonical Super Dragon Ball Heroes series has nothing to envy. Indeed, the final episode released on May 9th, 2021 entitled The Pride of the Warrior Race! Vegeta, awakening !, revealed a new Saiyan transformation. Today, a commercial for the next episode, slated for May 18th, reveals a new transformation for Vegeta.

Unlike Turles and Cumber, who recently transformed into Legendary Evil Saiyan, Vegeta will reconnect with the dark side of his being. After remembering some of the darkest moments of his existence, Vegeta develops demonic energy that is essential for transforming into the legendary evil Saiyan. But unlike Cumber, he manages to channel this ki and blend it into his Super Saiyan God transformation. The result is Vegeta’s most powerful transformation yet! A good version of the Legendary Evil Saiyan …

Unfortunately, if you find this transformation particularly successful, the chances of it being canonized are extremely slim, if not close to zero. In fact, it is recalled that Akira Toriyama is not involved in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the animated series that actually serves as a marketing tool for a Japanese card game. Additionally, a newer technique that Vegeta acquired in Dragon Ball Super should free him from the need for this new transformation.

Despite the many inconsistencies in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we remain very attentive to the development of the series, which continues to surprise us. However, if you’d rather focus on the official Dragon Ball story, check out this article where we’d like to imagine what villains Akira Toriyama could canonize in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie.